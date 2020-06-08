Pressemitteilung BoxID: 802078 (myrto-naturalcosmetics® Manufaktur)

myrto organic natural cosmetics without fragrances

According to the German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB), 12% of the population is sensitive to one or more fragrance allergens. Fragrances are one of the most common triggers of contact allergies. Effects on the skin include redness, swelling, itching, blisters or scaling.



Origin of fragrances



Until the middle of the 19th century, fragrances were exclusively of natural origin - purely herbal or sometimes from animal secretions. This changed when modern chemistry managed to synthetically replicate more and more natural substances. Today about 2500 artificial fragrances are used in chemical cosmetics. 95% of them are made from petroleum.



No synthetic, only “natural fragrances” may be used in natural cosmetics. The approved fragrances of natural origin, however, are rarely exclusively pure essential oils in their authentic entirety. Rather, individual components of so-called “natural” fragrances are isolated from various natural substances and then put together again in a targeted manner. This happens primarily for reasons of cost, because ecologically obtained, naturally pure essential oils are very expensive.



Long-term effects of chemical fragrances -

danger for fertility and genome?



Even natural fragrances can have an irritating effect on sensitive skin . However, natural essential oils are by far better tolerated than other fragrances (see BDIH study 2006). Synthetic fragrances in particular are considered to be highly problematic. They can penetrate the skin and deposit in the tissue. Accumulating in the human body , they are hardly degredable in environment as well. Artificial fragrances have even been found in the milk of breastfeeding mothers. The potential dangers were recognized far too late.



Most contact allergies in recent years have been caused by the synthetically produced fragrances Lyral, Atranol and Chloratranol. Nevertheless, these fragrances are still approved until end of 2021. Artificial musk fragrances suspected of causing cancer and influencing our hormones are fortunately prohibited now.



Although the potential risk of synthetic fragrances is well known, there are hardly any scientific studies on the effects. Animal experiments have shown that the synthetically produced lily-of-the-valley fragrance Lilial can impair the reproductive ability of animals and possibly the genome (BASF 2006). The study found that Lilial caused shrinking testicles in male rats and impaired reproduction in females. This aldehyde can still be found in numerous perfumes, as well as in hand creams, body lotions, soaps, shower gels and other skin care products.



"Fragrance-neutral" cosmetics with

fragrances and allergens



Be cautious with so-called "fragrance-neutral" products! These cosmetics usually contain fragrances intended to mask unpleasant smells of certain ingredients like preservatives. You can only be certain after an analysis of the INCI list on the product label. According to the EU Cosmetics Regulation, the 26 fragrances that are known for their allergy potential must be declared. These are, for example, limonene, linalool, farnesol, citronellol, eugenol, coumarin, geraniol or citral.



Fragrances exceeding a certain concentration must be listed in the INCI declaration. The limit is 0.01% for rinse-off products such as shampoos or shower gels. For products remaining on the skin (leaveon), the limit is 0.001%. If these limits are exceeded, the term "perfume" or "aroma" must be declared in addition to the allergens. It is often difficult for allergy sufferers to find out which fragrance they individually cannot tolerate. Usually a complex mixture of different fragrances is used, the interactions between the components have hardly been investigated.



Allergen-free cosmetics without fragrances



If you are allergic to fragrance, if you have very sensitive skin, prone to irritation or if you simply don't want any fragrances in your cosmetics - at myrto you will find an extensive range of high-quality, fragrance-free natural cosmetics. Not only the complete organic facial care is fragrance-free. You will also find it in some myrto hair and body care products.



Fragrance-free products do not smell boring at all. The natural intrinsic smell of cold-pressed plant oils and solvent-free plant extracts is only noticeable without additional fragrances. Especially the solventfree extraction of plant extracts with natural carbon dioxide - as we use it for rosehip, pomegranate, sea buckthorn, rosemary, amaranth, chia seeds or schizandra - preserves the freshest and most concentrated form of the inserted fruits, leaves or plant seeds.



Perfume-free myrto organic natural

cosmetics



Organic Hair Care



The Bio Shampoo Ultramild Free and the mild deep cleansing Bio Shampoo Purifying Free are specially designed for sensitive scalp and therefore fragrance-free. The organic scalp treatment T for dry, irritated scalp T and the organic scalp treatment H against avoidable hair loss for improved and healthy hair growth are fragrance-free as well.



Organic Body Care



The myrto Bio Deo Blue Sensitive Argan is not only free from fragrances and aluminum, but also free from alcohol. With the After Sun Body Oil Wild Berries, myrto also offers a fragrance-free body treatment. This is especially important for sun cosmetics, because some fragrances can also be phototoxic.



Organic Face Care



The focus of the myrto range is the hypoallergenic organic facial care. All of the now over 20 facial care products are fragrance-free. The specific smell of each product is based exclusively on the coldpressed plant oils and solvent-free plant extracts.



If you are not sure about the individual compatibility of a new cosmetic product with your hypersensitive skin, firstly test it on the inside of your elbow and then observe it for two days. If there are no symptoms, the product is compatible with your skin.



What else can you do to avoid fragrance allergens?



- Use only household cleaners and detergents being fragrance-free.

- Avoid fabric softener in the washing machine and replace it with vinegar if necessary.

- Also keep an eye on fragrance-free foods in your diet. Read the package information carefully to be sure which foods (especially spices, flavored herbal teas, ready meals with spices, cough lozenges, etc.) contain the fragrance to which you are allergic. Unfortunately, the packaging information for processed foods is often inaccurate or incorrect. Therefore, better avoid ready-made meals straight away. Instead, prepare your own food fresh with vitamin-rich and, if possible, seasonal ingredients.





