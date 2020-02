jms germany wheels catalog 2020 164 pages with more than 600 diffrent european designs

Accuratley timed for the new season is the new 168-pages jms wheelscatalog 2020 available.With more than 600 wheelsdesigns jms present all famous brands like: ABT Sportsline,ArtForm, Advanti, Aluminium Design, ATS,AC Schnitzer, Barracuda, BBS,Borbet,Breyton,BE, Brock, Corspeed,DBV,Fondmetal, Caractere,Corspeed ,Carmani, Diewe, Ecanto,Enkei, etabeta, Hamann,Keskin, Lombartho, MAM,MB Design,Motec, Oxigin,Oxxo, OZ Racing, MSW,Ronal, RC, Schmidt, Sparco, TEC,Team Dynamics, Tomason,Ultra and more.For the fast classification you will find for all wheels a description with boltcircles, with this information the specialist dealer can make a first preselection for the customer.The customer can order the catalog directly from the worldwide jms distributors (adresses on www.jms-fahrzeugteile.com ) or directly from jms. We are always searching for new distributors, send us your enquiry.