Black 'n' Red
V-Class on Schmidt rims in the special color “Gloss Red”
The tuning specialists from Neckartenzlingen equipped the pre-facelift model of therecently facelifted 447 series with an 8.5x20-inch set of Schmidt TwentyOne alloywheels.
And as if the TwentyOne, characterized by an asymmetrical three-dimensionalcombination of Y and V spoke design, wasn't already eye-catching enough in itsstandard finishes, JMS increased the extravagance even further with the special color“Gloss Red”. The one-piece wheels are covered with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tiresmeasuring 255/40R20 all around.
For a striking lowering of the V-Class, which is dressed in the AMG Line outfit, JMSFahrzeugteile also installed a KW coilover suspension of variant 3, which allows thesetting of an individual setup thanks to its separately adjustable compression andrebound damping.
All further facts as well as price and delivery information about the entire
JMS Fahrzeugteile range can be found directly at:
