Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1011464

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 960840
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Black 'n' Red

V-Class on Schmidt rims in the special color “Gloss Red”

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
Red cars with black rims are familiar. But if you reverse this color scheme, you get areal eye-catcher – like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class shown here. The unusual premiumvan was put on its wheels – in the truest sense of the word – by JMS Fahrzeugteile.

The tuning specialists from Neckartenzlingen equipped the pre-facelift model of therecently facelifted 447 series with an 8.5x20-inch set of Schmidt TwentyOne alloywheels.

And as if the TwentyOne, characterized by an asymmetrical three-dimensionalcombination of Y and V spoke design, wasn't already eye-catching enough in itsstandard finishes, JMS increased the extravagance even further with the special color“Gloss Red”. The one-piece wheels are covered with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tiresmeasuring 255/40R20 all around.

For a striking lowering of the V-Class, which is dressed in the AMG Line outfit, JMSFahrzeugteile also installed a KW coilover suspension of variant 3, which allows thesetting of an individual setup thanks to its separately adjustable compression andrebound damping.

All further facts as well as price and delivery information about the entire

JMS Fahrzeugteile range can be found directly at:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.