Black 'n' Red

Red cars with black rims are familiar. But if you reverse this color scheme, you get areal eye-catcher – like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class shown here. The unusual premiumvan was put on its wheels – in the truest sense of the word – by JMS Fahrzeugteile.The tuning specialists from Neckartenzlingen equipped the pre-facelift model of therecently facelifted 447 series with an 8.5x20-inch set of Schmidt TwentyOne alloywheels.And as if the TwentyOne, characterized by an asymmetrical three-dimensionalcombination of Y and V spoke design, wasn't already eye-catching enough in itsstandard finishes, JMS increased the extravagance even further with the special color“Gloss Red”. The one-piece wheels are covered with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tiresmeasuring 255/40R20 all around.For a striking lowering of the V-Class, which is dressed in the AMG Line outfit, JMSFahrzeugteile also installed a KW coilover suspension of variant 3, which allows thesetting of an individual setup thanks to its separately adjustable compression andrebound damping.All further facts as well as price and delivery information about the entireJMS Fahrzeugteile range can be found directly at:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de