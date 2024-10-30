For 10 years: VINUM presents the top wines of Tuscany
New release
25 ‘best ofs’ and 100 «Top of Tuscany»
Whether Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Bolgheri Superiore or Toscana IGT: the exclusive Top 400 selection once again presents the favorites from one of our favorite wine regions worldwide.
Christian Eder, the VINUM correspondent responsible for Italy, tasted over 1,000 wines in en primeur tastings over the course of the year, but only 400 wines made it into the final list and only 100 qualified for the “Top of Tuscany” award. The wines were selected according to growing region and style - as always, the focus was on diversity, without being able to take all wines and regions into account. This would have gone far beyond the scope of the already almost 80 pages of pure Tuscany.
Verticals of pioneering wines with ageing potential and travel tips are the icing on the cake. One focus is on the Tuscan coast. We have dedicated a wine weekend to the magnificent landscape around Bogheri.
New faces
In our "Tre tenori" and "Sette magnifici" portraits, this time we pay tribute to the new faces in Tuscan viticulture: the young generation of renowned names and experienced estate directors who are continuing to write wine legends. From Tenuta di Trinoro to Ornellaia.
About VINUM – the magazine for wine culture
VINUM, a Europe-wide special magazine for wine, was first published in 1980 and reaches around 308,000 readers in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and France via its three country-specific issues. For decades, VINUM has been demonstrating how to distil the essence from the fascinating consumer item that is wine. As well as magazines, VINUM’s numerous themed and regional specials, online platforms, apps, books, social networks, awards («Grand Prix du Vin Suisse», «Deutscher Rotweinpreis» and more) and events have made it a major international media brand. More information: www.vinum.eu/ueber-uns
» All of the wines tasted
» Top of Tuscany e-magazine
» VINUM logo
An overview of all the «Top of Tuscany 2025» results can be found below.