Im Mediapark 8
50670 Köln, de
http://www.iqwig.de
Jens Flintrop
Information Retrieval Meeting 2022 – Call for abstracts
Contributions to IQWiG's first Information Retrieval Meeting can be submitted until 15 October 2021. Topic: Transition into the Digital Age
International HTA agencies are meeting the challenges posed by digitalization and automation of information retrieval in very different ways. Some have introduced complex systematic review management tools to facilitate daily work, while others use simple macros or online tools.
IQWiG's first Information Retrieval Meeting (IRM) on 3-4 March 2022 will be dedicated to "Transition into the Digital Age" in information retrieval. IQWiG invites national and international experts working in this field to Cologne to discuss current developments and practical experiences with digitalization and automation.
Abstracts for this event can be submitted until October 15.
