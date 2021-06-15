Pressemitteilung BoxID: 852560 (Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen - IQWiG)
Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen - IQWiG
Im Mediapark 8
50670 Köln, de
http://www.iqwig.de
Ansprechpartner
Jens Flintrop

Information Retrieval Meeting 2022 – Call for abstracts

News abonnieren Herausgeber kontaktieren

Contributions to IQWiG's first Information Retrieval Meeting can be submitted until 15 October 2021. Topic: Transition into the Digital Age

(lifePR) ( Köln, )
The systematic identification and retrieval of relevant studies and related documents is an important pillar of evidence-based medicine (EBM) and thus the basis for systematic reviews and health technology assessment (HTA) reports. In this context, information retrieval and management is increasingly characterized by electronic data processing and software-based procedures.

International HTA agencies are meeting the challenges posed by digitalization and automation of information retrieval in very different ways. Some have introduced complex systematic review management tools to facilitate daily work, while others use simple macros or online tools.

IQWiG's first Information Retrieval Meeting (IRM) on 3-4 March 2022 will be dedicated to "Transition into the Digital Age" in information retrieval. IQWiG invites national and international experts working in this field to Cologne to discuss current developments and practical experiences with digitalization and automation.

Abstracts for this event can be submitted until October 15.
Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.