Visual paper art has a new award – the Paper Art Award

Hahnemühle FineArt GmbH

About the Paper Art Award



The Paper Art Award has been presented annually at the art fair paper positions berlin since 2021. It was established by the fine art print studio d’mage in cooperation with artist paper manufacturer Hahnemühle and Canon with the aim of honouring first-class artistic positions that work with the material paper in a groundbreaking, elevated and independent way. A jury of experts consisting of gallery owners, artists and guest jurors from the art and culture industry select the prize winners. The winning works are purchased by Haus des Papiers, the world’s first museum exclusive for contemporary paper art. In this way, the collection of this unique paper art museum offers a platform for established as well as up-and-coming artists while also honouring the craftsmanship and artisanal skills of the trades associated with paper as a material for artistic production.

