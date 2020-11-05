Hahnestraße 5
The most analogue product FineArt photo paper becomes a digital experience
Welcome to Hahnemühle´s Virtual Gallery
Hahnemühle goes Digital
The current situation is still critical due to the on-going global Covid-19 pandemic. Consequently, many trade shows and photo festivals are cancelled, and cultural institutions and exhibitions are closed. Over the last couple of months, Hahnemühle has already explored new ways to stay connected from a distance through e.g. Instagram Live formats (IGTVs), Facebook Live sessions or Zoom-Webinars. “We have increased our activities and interactions on our Social Media platforms by exchanging creative ideas, sharing tips and tricks or creating challenges. Currently, we are holding a drawing challenge on our Traditional FineArt Instagram @hahnemuehle_global, while we celebrated the ‘Hahnemühle Photography Month’ on our Digital FineArt Instagram @hahnemuehle_imaging in August”, says Ann Kristin Nohlen, Marketing Director.
Take a closer look at Hahnemühle’s Virtual Gallery
An online gallery which brings a piece of the Hahnemühle experience and the world of Hahnemühle Digital FineArt papers to your home. It is a big step to transfer the most analogue product into the digital world.
Hahnemühle’s Virtual Gallery has seven different rooms. They are all connected but each of them is designated to one of our paper family from our Digital FineArt Collection or Hahnemühle Photo line. Each room displays the matching sample prints as a huge gallery image and detailed surface close ups. Every image, product or video can be clicked on to learn more. For further information on available sizes or buying options the gallery visitor can follow the integrated link to the Hahnemühle homepage.
In the reception area, the newest product innovations, current events, and brochures are presented. Every brochure can be flipped through and downloaded. Hahnemühle has also included a big video screen to give photographers or Hahnemühle Certified Studios a platform to present their work.
Hahnemühle has a strong history in attending expositions in order to meet customers personally or launch new products. For this reason, the paper manufacturer is thinking about trade shows differently and is looking for innovative ways to maintain the contact with its partners and customers in more than 120 countries worldwide. Bringing art to your home matters to Hahnemühle.
Ready in time for PhotoPlus+
Hahnemühle is opening the doors of its Virtual Gallery today, October 30, 2020 perfectly in time for the PhotoPlus+. PhotoPlus+ is a 365 day-a-year digital online experience and service for everyone interested in photography, filmmaking and printing. Hahnemühle is an active part of the digital alternative of the traditional Photo Plus Expo in New York. The US-Team of Hahnemühle is in charge and excited for insightful Live Talks and new networking possibilities.. Register for free, join and visit the brand-new Hahnemühle Virtual Gallery. “We are looking forward to meeting you there and hearing your feedback. In future, we will use more virtual platforms to intensify our networking and exchange with partners, customers, and friends”, emphasizes Ann Kristin Nohlen from Hahnemühle and assures: “This is just the beginning”.
