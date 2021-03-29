Hahnestraße 5
37586 Dassel, de
http://www.hahnemuehle.de
Bettina Scheerbarth
05561-791 682
Stories. On Paper. Preserving special moments
Thoughts, ideas, memories … stylish writing is in vogue
For stylish writing experiences Hahnemühle has created FineNotes by Hahnemühle – a collection of premium notebooks and extraordinary pens. With centuries of uninterrupted tradition in the production of the finest papers in Germany and sophisticated craftsmanship, we now stand for writing accessories. The craftsmanship is evident in all products: smooth watermarked paper is available in premium notebooks made of full leather or recycled leather. The thread-sewn book block, the rounded spine and the concaved cut on the front edge are fine details of our luxury notebooks Iconic and Manuscript.
The three editions of FineNotes writing instruments are perfectly matched: First Edition – limited -, Slim Edition and Bold Edition. All three include rollerball, ballpoint and fountain pen with 18kt gold nib and ink converter. Alternatively, ink cartridges can be used. The guilloché surfaces made of a nickel-palladium alloy or a body made of stainless steel are reminiscent of the papermaking wires used by papermakers and a heritage item dedicated to the founding father of Hahnemühle, Merten Spieß.
All FineNotes products are a promise, a certainty: Hahnemühle is craftsmanship, passion, competence, culture. For Stories. On Paper.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.