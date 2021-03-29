Pressemitteilung BoxID: 841559 (Hahnemühle FineArt GmbH)
Stories. On Paper. Preserving special moments

Thoughts, ideas, memories … stylish writing is in vogue

In 1584, the papermaker Merten Spieß, with the permission of the Duke of Brunswick, began to create premium writing paper in a paper mill in the Solling hills. Back then, he worked by hand, sheet by sheet, using fine watermarks and deckled edges. What he began over 400 years ago with deeds and official documents, we are continuing today with Hahnemühle FineNotes, as we expand our paper expertise in the area of writing culture with premium notebooks and luxury writing instruments.
We need 30 muscles, 17 joints and 12 brain areas to write. A fascinating interplay to create something very special: our handwriting. With it, ideas take shape, fleeting things are captured or new visions come alive. Writing is culture, an experience … when letter after letter takes shape on fine paper.

For stylish writing experiences Hahnemühle has created FineNotes by Hahnemühle – a collection of premium notebooks and extraordinary pens. With centuries of uninterrupted tradition in the production of the finest papers in Germany and sophisticated craftsmanship, we now stand for writing accessories. The craftsmanship is evident in all products: smooth watermarked paper is available in premium notebooks made of full leather or recycled leather. The thread-sewn book block, the rounded spine and the concaved cut on the front edge are fine details of our luxury notebooks Iconic and Manuscript.

The three editions of FineNotes writing instruments are perfectly matched: First Edition – limited -, Slim Edition and Bold Edition. All three include rollerball, ballpoint and fountain pen with 18kt gold nib and ink converter. Alternatively, ink cartridges can be used. The guilloché surfaces made of a nickel-palladium alloy or a body made of stainless steel are reminiscent of the papermaking wires used by papermakers and a heritage item dedicated to the founding father of Hahnemühle, Merten Spieß.

All FineNotes products are a promise, a certainty: Hahnemühle is craftsmanship, passion, competence, culture. For Stories. On Paper.
