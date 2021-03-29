Stories. On Paper. Preserving special moments

Hahnemühle FineArt GmbH

Hahnemühle is a manufactory and has had its headquarters in Dassel, southern Lower Saxony, since 1584. Today there are branches in Great Britain, France, USA, Singapore and China. A network of business partners ensures that the finest paper and writing instruments can be found as Hahnemühle FineNotes products in 130 countries around the world.

In addition to traditional artist papers, digital FineArt papers for the world's best photographers, museums and galleries are now part of the product portfolio. In addition, the development and production of highly innovative, technical speciality papers for life science applications, research and industry is a Hahnemühle trademark. As the "Brand of the Century" the name Hahnemühle stands for inspiring products with perfection and tradition for people with an affinity for paper, with a penchant for the extraordinary.