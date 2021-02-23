Hahnestraße 5
Paint and Draw what brings Joy and Happiness
The Hahnemühle Calendar Competition is now open
The theme and call for entries is eagerly awaited by the international artist community every year. For more than 10 years, the competition has regularly attracted several thousand paintings from all over the world – paintings, drawings, collages or traditional prints.
Hahnemühle Painting Competition "Joy & Happiness" 2022 is open
The submission phase runs from February to June each year. Participants can upload up to five works of art via an online portal. The artworks must meet two criteria: they have to be painted on Hahnemühle or Lana paper and in landscape format only. The closing date for entry is the 30th June 2021. A panel of judges will select 36 artworks and the shortlist will be announced in the Autumn. A video on the Hahnemühle homepage and social media channels will introduce the finalists.
Whats new this year?
“This year, a few innovations promise to attract even more attention in artist circles and the public: the limited edition calendars will be printed digitally on demand and the calendar will be available for purchase,” explains Stefan Neumann, Head of Technical Support at Hahnemühle.
But before that happens, the 12 winning images will be chosen and announced in November. The winners are guaranteed the prestige of being represented in the art calendar of the world-renowned Hahnemühle brand. In addition to 10 printed calendars, they will receive an exclusive creative package from all Creative Art Alliance partners consisting of valuable artist papers from Hahnemühle, paints from Schmincke and brushes from da Vinci to the value of EUROS 350. Last but not least all artists will share in the proceeds from the sale of the calendars.
