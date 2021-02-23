Paint and Draw what brings Joy and Happiness

Hahnemühle FineArt GmbH

Hahnemühle FineArt has been producing paper since 1584. Today’s portfolio includes high purity papers for life science applications, technical specialty papers as well as traditional and digital FineArt papers for painting and printing. The customer-specific development, production and finishing of life science solutions has been of great importance to the medium-sized company since 1883.



All papers and life science solutions have class–leading quality attributes and excellent ageing resistance. Hahnemühle has a worldwide reputation as a ‘Brand of the Century’. Products are available in more than 130 countries worldwide.



The company is headquartered in Dassel, Southern Lower Saxony; with offices in the United Kingdom, France, USA, Singapore and China.