Hahnemühle goes to Berlin

Hahnemühle FineArt GmbH

Die Hahnemühle FineArt stellt seit 1584 Papier her. Das heutige Portfolio umfasst traditionelle und digitale FineArt Papiere für Malerei und Druck sowie hochreine Papiere für Life Science Anwendungen und technische Spezialpapiere.



Alle Papiersorten werden nach alten Rezepturen aus hochwertigen Baumwollfasern, Zellstoff oder schnell wachsenden Pflanzenfasern und reinem Quellwasser hergestellt. Als Erfinder und Weltmarktführer veredelt die Hahnemühle kontinuierlich ihre echten Künstlerpapiere für exklusive Fotodrucke, digitale Kunst und Kunstreproduktionen. Die kundenspezifische Entwicklung und Produktion von Life Science Lösungen ist ein weiterer Schwerpunkt.



Alle Papiere und Life Science Lösungen verfügen über klassenbeste Qualitätsmerkmale und eine ausgezeichnete Alterungsbeständigkeit. Die Produkte sind mit dem Siegel Siegel "Marke des Jahrhunderts" in mehr als 130 Ländern weltweit erhältlich.



Das Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz im südniedersächsischen Dassel hat Tochtergesellschaften in Großbritannien, Frankreich, USA und China sowie Singapur.