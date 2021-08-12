Hahnestraße 5
Hahnemühle goes to Berlin
Meet us at Paper Positions and Berlin Photo Week
The Paper Art Award is a new award for outstanding sculptural visual paper art. With an amount of 36,000€, it is the most highly endowed paper art award focusing on paper as a creative material awarded by Hahnemühle, d’mage and Canon. The three partners have been cooperating and committed to sculptural paper art since 2017. As a result, the summer ateliers Paper Residency ! under the direction of d’mage have evolved. Inspired by the results from several paper residencies and how works of art from the residencies were received at paper positions 2020, the concept of a joint Paper Art Award and a paper art museum Haus des Papiers (House of Paper) in Berlin was formed.
Hahnemühle is holding a weekend at the Haus des Papiers dedicated entirely to paper to celebrate the very first Paper Art Award August 20 – 22, 2021. Visitors can print their images on the new Hahnemühle Premium Photo Papers for Drylab Kiosk Systems, learn more about paper raw materials, manufacturing and processing at Germany´s oldest artist paper mill and will have the possibility to get Hahnemühle products at the factory sale.
A week later, from 27.08. – 03.09.2021, the Berlin Photo Week will take place at the main location Haubentaucher. Over the weekend of 27.08. – 29.08.2021 Hahnemühle will be present at the Leica booth as exclusive paper partner. Hahnemühle´s printing experts will be available on the spot and presenting Hahnemühle’s Digital FineArt inkjet papers. Photographers and photo enthusiasts can print their own image in A4 at the Leica booth or test the new Hahnemühle Premium Photo Paper for Drylab Kiosk Systems in the Haus des Papiers. This event is powered by Hahnemühle´s partners Leica and WhiteWall.
The locations and dates:
20.08. – 22.08. 2021 @Haus des Papiers, Seydelstrasse 30, 10117 Berlin, U2 Spittelmarkt
27.08. – 29.08. 2021 @Leica booth Berlin Photo Week Haubentaucher,
Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, U1/3 + S-Bahn Warschauer Straße and Haus des Papiers
