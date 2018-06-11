Winner of the first German Innovation Award



As one of the leading manufacturers of collagen proteins, GELITA AG is one of the leading innovators among German small to medium-sized companies. The Eberbach company fosters a holistic culture of innovation in which each of the 2,500 employees worldwide can and should contribute their ideas and suggestions. "Continuous innovations in all areas of business are our driving force and an essential part of our sustainable success," said Michael Teppner, Head of Marketing and Communication at GELITA AG, at the presentation of the first German Innovation Award on 6 June in the Berlin Museum of Technology. The group received a gold award in the "Excellence in Business to Business (B2B)" category in the section "Chemical Industry" for its innovative detergent additive NOVOTEC® CB800.



Revolutionary surface protection

The functional NOVOTEC® proteins are added to water-based cleaning formulations. They form robust, water-attracting protective coatings on many surfaces. In contrast to the well-known lotus effect, for example, which repels water but allows water-insoluble dirt to stick to the surface, particles of dirt float on the protein film and are simply washed away on contact with water ("easy-to-clean"). This produces a self-cleaning effect, which prolongs cleaning intervals. GELITA's product is so effective that it greatly extends the cleaning cycle, saving water, energy and time and thus costs. NOVOTEC® CB800 is free of aggressive chemicals, skin-friendly and biodegradable. A revolutionary innovation that, in the view of the jury, sets new standards in the field of cleaning.



Innovations that create added value

The German Innovation Award is initiated and conducted by the German Design Council. It was launched in 1953 by the German Bundestag and is sponsored by the Federation of German Industries. 650 companies entered the competition. Awards are presented for innovations in a total of 40 categories. A top-class jury awards the Gold, Winner and Special Mention prizes in two competition classes ("Excellence in Business to Consumer" and "Excellence in Business to Business"). The evaluation criteria of the German Innovation Award cover topics such as the level of innovation, user benefits, and cost effectiveness.



About GELITA

The GELITA group is one of the leading producers of collagen proteins in the world, with 21 plants on all five continents. Collagen proteins are used as gelatines in food production, pharmaceutical products, and technical applications. Collagen peptides are active ingredients in products against joint and bone pain, for muscle building, weight loss, and wrinkle reduction. In 2017, the company achieved a turnover of 709 million euros with more than 2,500 employees. The headquarters of the GELITA Group are located in Eberbach, Germany. GELITA is an active supporting member of the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region and is one of the top 100 innovation companies.

GELITA AG

GELITA is the leading company for manufacturing and marketing collagen proteins. Coordinated from the headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise and sophisticated solutions. More than 20 sites and a global expert network ensure that state-of-the-art know-how is always available for customers. With 140 years of experience in the field of collagen proteins are the basis of GELITA's performance. A strong requirement for innovation is the driving force of the family-owned company that is always looking for new solutions for food, pharmaceutical, health & nutrition as well as for technical applications.



Within the range of collagen proteins, GELITA supplies collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities, tailor-made gelatines and non- or partly- water soluble collagens. This holistic range of products in combination with its vast experience in developing solutions for different applications makes GELITA first choice for its customers. In today's landscape of highest consumer demands, manufacturers of food products have to rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for their developments. Collagen proteins from GELITA are the perfect match for this as they fulfill all of these requirements, a particular plus being the fact that they are foodstuffs in their own right (e.g. no E-number). They also possess a set of unique technical and physiological properties.



Besides the traditional use of collagen proteins as natural stabilizers and emulsifiers for countless products, they enable manufacturers to provide their products with other properties which are becoming more and more important. GELITA has intensified its research in developing solutions for physical mobility, weight management and beauty from within.



