Meet GELITA at FIC on June 8 – 10 2021 in Shanghai
Engage with GELITA at FIC and take a sensorial journey to learn more about gelatin and collagen peptides.
Collagen is on trend
With their special nutritional and technological properties, GELITA BCP® (Bioactive Collagen Peptides®) are enjoying increasing popularity in the food and dietary supplements market. At FIC, GELITA’s nutritional experts will inform visitors about several new scientific studies, for example with regards to Sports Nutrition, Healthy Aging, Beauty from Within and Immune Health.
Ready for the shelf
Should you prefer to get a ready to market product rather than develop your own? In this case GELITA HEALTH can provide you with turn-key BCP® products, ready for the shelf. Choose your favorite application format like powder, shot, gummy or even a bar. Use your own brand or license one of the strong international GELITA HEALTH brands – it is up to you.
