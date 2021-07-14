Uferstr. 7
Join GELITA at FIRST – Food Improved by Research, Science and Technology, IFT Annual Event & Digital Experience
Hot! Hot! Hot! Food Formulator’s Must-Have Ingredient: Collagen Protein Join GELITA at FIRST – Food Improved by Research, Science and Technology and take a sensorial journey to learn more about Collagen Protein!
Hosted by IFT, July 19 – 23, GELITA is ready to lead attendees and food formulators on a sensorial journey with the must-have ingredient Collagen Protein! GELITA’s Ginger Waller, Food Scientist and Formulation Guru will be on-demand explaining the key ingredient for developing original formulations with collagen proteins.
In today’s competitive environment originality is the key to success and GELITA’s products offer various ways to make new product developments a reality. As collagen protein experts, GELITA offers many ingredient options for manufacturers who want to augment their formulations with an additional nutritional value or for those who want to enter this lucrative sector.
In addition to the unique properties gelatin can bring to your products, you will discover how you can realize protein bars comprising 60% protein and more with PEPTIPLUS® collagen peptides or how GELITA’s Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP®) can stimulate your body’s collagen metabolism. These BCP®s boost beauty from within, bone and joint health, immune health, and more!
Join us at FIRST, IFT’s annual event and digital experience or contact us directly to make your innovative product ideas a reality!
GELITA® also offers Geliko® OU Kosher gelatin and collagen peptides.
