Is there a role for collagen in immune health?

January 2021. Immunity is at the forefront of everyone’s mind these days. GELITA, will host a webinar on January 20, discussing the role of collagen in immune health and launch its new brand IMMUPEPTTM. The BCP® (Bioactive Collagen Peptides®) are specifically developed for advancing immune health. The webinar is hosted on NutraIngredients, NutraIngredients-USA & NutraIngredients-Asia.

Immune health is one of the fastest growing supplement categories. After vitamins and minerals led the first wave of immunity supplements, protein is now emerging as a critical nutrient. Here collagen peptides have great potential in the next generation of immunity products.

Join experts from science, nutrition and GELITA representatives in the webinar on January 20th:

The role for specific collagen peptides in immune health
Understand the latest study findings

Be among the first to discover the latest research on the role of collagen for an effective immune function. Discover the latest studies on specific collagen peptides’ contribution to an effective immune function. Explore the science and pave the way for a holistic approach to immune health.

Register here: https://bit.ly/2N3pG17
