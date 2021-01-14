Uferstr. 7
69412 Eberbach, de
http://www.gelita.com/
Angie Rimel
+1 402-429-2130
Is there a role for collagen in immune health?
Immune health is one of the fastest growing supplement categories. After vitamins and minerals led the first wave of immunity supplements, protein is now emerging as a critical nutrient. Here collagen peptides have great potential in the next generation of immunity products.
Join experts from science, nutrition and GELITA representatives in the webinar on January 20th:
The role for specific collagen peptides in immune health
Understand the latest study findings
Be among the first to discover the latest research on the role of collagen for an effective immune function. Discover the latest studies on specific collagen peptides’ contribution to an effective immune function. Explore the science and pave the way for a holistic approach to immune health.
Register here: https://bit.ly/2N3pG17
