Uferstr. 7
69412 Eberbach, de
http://www.gelita.com/
Amy Maggio
+1 (312) 617-6248
Game On with GELITA® Bioactive Collagen Peptides and Gelatin at Natural Products Expo Virtual 2021
May 2021: GELITA will join the Natural Products Expo West Virtual event.
https://bit.ly/3xPhYup
#AmazingCollagen
Collagen continues to be highly sought after for sports nutrition formulations. GELITA’s roster of Bioactive Collagen Peptides® will help keep your players healthy by addressing condition specific needs. GELITA’s ingredients are clinically substantiated for body toning and muscle strength (BODYBALANCE®); improving bone mass density and supporting bone stability and flexibility (FORTIBONE®); supporting joint health and mobility (FORTIGEL®); increasing the health and quality of ligaments and tendons (TENDOFORTE®).
Athletes and fans alike want to get to the game! GELITA’s IMMUPEPT™ will support immune health. Taking selfies for social media? Remember, beauty-from-within and include VERISOL® for improving skin elasticity, nail growth, and wrinkle and cellulite reduction. Finally, for those who have a furry sidekick, PETAGILE® collagen peptides contribute to the maintenance of your pet’s joint health, supporting mobility for your most trusted friends!
#AmazingGelatin
Softgels are a preferred delivery method for all kinds of nutrients and active ingredients. By choosing the right type of gelatin from the GELITA release profile portfolio you can modify the specific effect, timing, and duration of the fill release to tie in with consumer needs. The latest addition to its portfolio is GELITA® EC, the first and only gelatin product for true enteric performance of softcaps.
GELITA’s line-up of gelatins that provide excellent fill release performance for soft capsules, including GELITA® RXL for reduced cross-linking and improved shelf stability; GELITA® RXL R2 for faster release of the active fill and custom-designed standard gelatins for optimum performance in hard and soft-capsules.
And, with gummies emerging as a valuable player in the Health & Nutrition space, GELITA offers solutions and technical know-how for this delivery format including starch-free molding.
Do you need help starting your own team? GELITA Health Inc., a subsidiary of GELITA AG, can provide you with a shelf-ready collagen product - "Made in the USA." Our goal is to provide customers with a game plan to create innovative private label products in their selected application area through tailor-made recipes to individual packaging requirements. Strategize with GELITA Health and take advantage of our expertise, resources, and network to reach your goal faster!
Contact a GELITA team member from the roster in our virtual booth to help you create a game-winning plan for your product. Game on!
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.