GELITA’s VERISOL® granted health claim in Japan

GELITA, the leading manufacturer of gelatin and collagen peptides, today announced that its VERISOL® collagen peptides have been awarded a Foods with Function Claim (FFC) for skin elasticity in Japan. Food and beverage manufacturers using these Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP®) can now claim on their packaging that “This product contains VERISOL® Collagen Peptides. VERISOL® is reported to maintain skin elasticity and supports skin health.” after submitting their product for approval as food with function claim. Function claims are based on scientific evidence, proving their beneficial health effects and safety.



The Japanese health claim category “Foods with Function Claims” was introduced in April 2015 in order to improve availability of products that are clearly labelled with certain nutritional or health functions. This enables consumers to make more informed choices.



Koji Tanabe, General Manager at GELITA Japan, says: “In Japan, collagen peptides are already well known as a ‘beauty from within’ ingredient. However, the granting of this health claim is a very important milestone for the market. Manufacturers can directly show consumers the proven health benefits of VERISOL® collagen peptides on their food labels. On top of that, the recommended daily dosage of 2.5g per day and good technological properties are also attracting new business developments with VERISOL® in Japan.”



The efficacy and safety of GELITA’s VERISOL® have been substantiated in high-quality scientific studies, which have resulted in food and beverage companies now being able to market their products with a function claim in Japan. VERISOL® comprises pure collagen peptides that have been specifically developed to provide the highest possible efficacy in human skin. They stimulate the fibroblasts in the dermis which substantially increases the synthesis of collagen, elastin and proteoglycans – all of which are essential for skin elasticity. As a result, the epidermis is supported from beneath and skin sagging is prevented.



Moreover, VERISOL® is highly soluble and almost neutral in taste. It can therefore be easily incorporated into various types of liquid and solid functional food applications, or nutricosmetics – from drinks and concentrated ready-to-consume liquid shots to tablets, capsules and flavoured powder mixes.