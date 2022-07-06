Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 907018

GELITA AG Uferstr. 7 69412 Eberbach, Deutschland http://www.gelita.com/
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Oliver Wolf +49 6271 842194
Logo der Firma GELITA AG

GELITA’s VERISOL® granted health claim in Japan

(lifePR) (Eberbach, )
GELITA, the leading manufacturer of gelatin and collagen peptides, today announced that its VERISOL® collagen peptides have been awarded a Foods with Function Claim (FFC) for skin elasticity in Japan. Food and beverage manufacturers using these Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP®) can now claim on their packaging that “This product contains VERISOL® Collagen Peptides. VERISOL® is reported to maintain skin elasticity and supports skin health.” after submitting their product for approval as food with function claim. Function claims are based on scientific evidence, proving their beneficial health effects and safety.

The Japanese health claim category “Foods with Function Claims” was introduced in April 2015 in order to improve availability of products that are clearly labelled with certain nutritional or health functions. This enables consumers to make more informed choices.

Koji Tanabe, General Manager at GELITA Japan, says: “In Japan, collagen peptides are already well known as a ‘beauty from within’ ingredient. However, the granting of this health claim is a very important milestone for the market. Manufacturers can directly show consumers the proven health benefits of VERISOL® collagen peptides on their food labels. On top of that, the recommended daily dosage of 2.5g per day and good technological properties are also attracting new business developments with VERISOL® in Japan.”

The efficacy and safety of GELITA’s VERISOL® have been substantiated in high-quality scientific studies, which have resulted in food and beverage companies now being able to market their products with a function claim in Japan. VERISOL® comprises pure collagen peptides that have been specifically developed to provide the highest possible efficacy in human skin. They stimulate the fibroblasts in the dermis which substantially increases the synthesis of collagen, elastin and proteoglycans – all of which are essential for skin elasticity. As a result, the epidermis is supported from beneath and skin sagging is prevented.

Moreover, VERISOL® is highly soluble and almost neutral in taste. It can therefore be easily incorporated into various types of liquid and solid functional food applications, or nutricosmetics – from drinks and concentrated ready-to-consume liquid shots to tablets, capsules and flavoured powder mixes.

GELITA AG

GELITA is the leading company for manufacturing and marketing collagen proteins. Coordinated from the headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise and sophisticated solutions. More than 20 sites and a global expert network ensure that state-of-the-art know-how is always available for customers. With 140 years of experience in the field of collagen proteins are the basis of GELITA's performance. A strong requirement for innovation is the driving force of the family-owned company that is always looking for new solutions for food, pharmaceutical, health & nutrition as well as for technical applications.

Within the range of collagen proteins, GELITA supplies collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities, tailor-made gelatines and non- or partly- water soluble collagens. This holistic range of products in combination with its vast experience in developing solutions for different applications makes GELITA first choice for its customers. In today's landscape of highest consumer demands, manufacturers of food products have to rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for their developments. Collagen proteins from GELITA are the perfect match for this as they fulfill all of these requirements, a particular plus being the fact that they are foodstuffs in their own right (e.g. no E-number). They also possess a set of unique technical and physiological properties.

Besides the traditional use of collagen proteins as natural stabilizers and emulsifiers for countless products, they enable manufacturers to provide their products with other properties which are becoming more and more important. GELITA has intensified its research in developing solutions for physical mobility, weight management and beauty from within.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.