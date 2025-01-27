Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1012593

GELITA AG Uferstr. 7 69412 Eberbach, Deutschland http://www.gelita.com/
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Annamaria Göbel
Logo der Firma GELITA AG

GELITA launches Endotoxin-Controlled Excipients for bioscience applications

New portfolio comprises innovative collagen solutions for parenteral applications, medical devices and 3D bioprinting GELITA, a leading manufacturer of collagen and gelatin, proudly announces the launch of its Endotoxin Controlled Excipients (ECE) p

(lifePR) (Eberbach, )
In pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare environments, endotoxin control is crucial to ensure product safety and patient well-being. GELITA’s ECE portfolio offers pure, highly specialized medical grade gelatins and collagen peptides that are used in a wide range of biomedical applications. VACCIPRO® and MEDELLAPRO® provide optimal stability, are biocompatible by nature, and facilitate the development of safe and efficient products.

VACCIPRO®

As a collagen peptide with a long history of use for vaccine stabilization, VACCIPRO® ensures the safety and effectiveness of both human and animal vaccines. It has low allergenic potential, high tolerance by the body and an affinity for tissue cells. Recognized by global vaccine producers as the gold standard, VACCIPRO® is ideal for liquid and lyophilized formulations, serving as an excellent scaffold to stabilize vaccine antigens and other protein-containing components. GELITA carefully produces VACCIPRO® to comply with US and European pharmacopeial requirements.

MEDELLAPRO®

Low endotoxin MEDELLAPRO® gelatin used by manufacturers for parenteral applications and medical devices, including blood-clotting sponges, implants and cell cultures, as well as 3D bioprinting applications such as bioinks and scaffolds. Being superior biocompatibility, printability, and biodegradability by nature, makes it ideal for fabricating complex tissue structures with remarkable precision and efficacy. By replacing human tissue grafts, MEDELLAPRO® offers a cost-effective and less invasive alternative that improves patient comfort and reduces risk. It meets the requirements of the gelatin monographs of the world’s leading pharmacopoeias and offers high purity, low allergenic potential, low bioburden and high affinity for tissue cells.

Both VACCIPRO® and MEDELLAPRO® comply with international standards, including ISO 22442 for traceability, and are supported by Virus Inhibition Studies (VIS) and Drug Master Files (DMF). Endotoxin levels, expressed in Endotoxin Units (EU/g), are controlled, with gelatin grades ranging from ≤100 [EU/g] to ≤3000 [EU/g], ensuring the highest levels of purity and consistency.

“The ECE portfolio underlines our commitment to advancing biomedical solutions through innovation and decades of expertise. In the future, we want to use biotechnological processes to produce animal-free alternatives with optimized properties that are even more resource-efficient and sustainable than conventional methods. With the pharmaceutical know-how of the GELITA Pharma Institute and our Biotech R&D Hub in Frankfurt, we are well-equipped to expand our biotechnological expertise and product portfolio,” says Martin Junginger, Category Manager, Global Marketing & Innovation Management.

To find out more, please visit www.gelita.com.

GELITA AG

GELITA is the leading company for manufacturing and marketing collagen proteins. Coordinated from the headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise and sophisticated solutions. More than 20 sites and a global expert network ensure that state-of-the-art know-how is always available for customers. With 150 years of experience in the field of collagen proteins are the basis of GELITA's performance. A strong requirement for innovation is the driving force of the family-owned company that is always looking for new solutions for food, pharmaceutical, health & nutrition as well as for technical applications.

Within the range of collagen proteins, GELITA supplies collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities, tailor-made gelatines and non- or partly-water soluble collagens. This holistic range of products in combination with its vast experience in developing solutions for different applications makes GELITA first choice for its customers. In today's landscape of highest consumer demands, manufacturers of food products have to rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for their developments. Collagen proteins from GELITA are the perfect match for this as they fulfil all of these requirements, a particular plus being the fact that they are foodstuffs in their own right (e.g. no E-number). They also possess a set of unique technical and physiological properties.

Besides the traditional use of collagen proteins as natural stabilizers and emulsifiers for countless products, they enable manufacturers to provide their products with other properties which are becoming more and more important. GELITA has intensified its research in developing solutions for physical mobility, weight management and beauty from within.

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.