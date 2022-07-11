Kontakt
GELITA is offering new Sensational Solutions! #AmazingGelatine #AmazingCollagen

Pleasure meets Health! GELITA's next-generation Gelatin for Better-for-You Products

Join GELITA’s Fireside Chat Interview on the Exhibit Floor, Tuesday, July 12 10:30 am – 10:50 am.

Pleasure meets Health!  GELITA’s next-generation Gelatin for Better-for-You Products

Sugar-reduced products are desirable to consumers but consumers do not want to sacrifice taste.  GELITA’s sensational solution is SOLUFORM™ for a variety of formulations which are sugar-reduced or protein-enriched.  Explore the possibilities during  an informal 20-minute chat session led by Angie Rimel and Ginger Waller.  Or, check out the recorded session at your convenience.

In today’s competitive environment originality is the key to success and GELITA’s products offer various ways to make new product developments a reality. As collagen protein experts, GELITA offers many ingredient options for manufacturers who want to augment their formulations with an additional nutritional value or for those who want to enter this lucrative sector.

In addition to the unique properties gelatin can bring to your products, you will discover how you can realize protein bars comprising 60% protein and more with PEPTIPLUS® collagen peptides or how GELITA’s Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP®) can stimulate your body’s collagen metabolism.  These specific BCP® boost beauty from within, bone and joint health, immune health, and more!

Join us at FIRST, IFT’s annual event and digital experience or contact us directly to make your innovative product ideas a reality!

GELITA®  also offers Geliko® OU Kosher gelatin and collagen peptides.

For mor information please visit our event website: http://bit.ly/38I3Bjy

 

GELITA AG

GELITA is the leading company for manufacturing and marketing collagen proteins. Coordinated from the headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise and sophisticated solutions. More than 20 sites and a global expert network ensure that state-of-the-art know-how is always available for customers. With 140 years of experience in the field of collagen proteins are the basis of GELITA's performance. A strong requirement for innovation is the driving force of the family-owned company that is always looking for new solutions for food, pharmaceutical, health & nutrition as well as for technical applications.

Within the range of collagen proteins, GELITA supplies collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities, tailor-made gelatines and non- or partly- water soluble collagens. This holistic range of products in combination with its vast experience in developing solutions for different applications makes GELITA first choice for its customers. In today's landscape of highest consumer demands, manufacturers of food products have to rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for their developments. Collagen proteins from GELITA are the perfect match for this as they fulfill all of these requirements, a particular plus being the fact that they are foodstuffs in their own right (e.g. no E-number). They also possess a set of unique technical and physiological properties.

Besides the traditional use of collagen proteins as natural stabilizers and emulsifiers for countless products, they enable manufacturers to provide their products with other properties which are becoming more and more important. GELITA has intensified its research in developing solutions for physical mobility, weight management and beauty from within.

