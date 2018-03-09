GELITA demonstrates leadership in collagen proteins





GELITA returns to Vitafoods this year to showcase its latest product innovations for the nutraceutical industry as well as new scientific findings. With TENDOFORTE®, the company offers specific collagen peptides that are proven to strengthen ligaments and tendons. With its unique mode of action, the clean label ingredient is especially suitable for the booming sports nutrition market. GELITA will also present the latest scientific research on FORTIBONE®, which underlines the ingredient’s potential to significantly increase bone mineral density. Finally, manufacturers of soft gelatine capsules will be able to see first hand the complete spectrum of capsule fill release profiles – including the latest addition to GELITA’s Pharmaceutical Gelatine portfolio: GELITA® EC for enteric performance.



Staying active and mobile

From 15th – 17th May, GELITA will offer visitors to Vitafoods in-depth information on specific collagen peptides that support the musculoskeletal system. For example, TENDOFORTE® has a pronounced stimulatory impact on the biosynthesis of extracellular matrix molecules in ligaments and tendons. This makes it highly suitable for sports nutrition products that help to prevent common soft tissue injuries in both amateur and professional athletes. To show how this could work in a finished product, GELITA has developed a Bioactive Sports Broth sample especially for Vitafoods. Visitors are invited to taste it at the Sports Nutrition Sampling Bar.



As it makes up 95 percent of organic bone matrix, collagen is also essential for strong and stable bones. Now, a new study has investigated the long-term effects of specific collagen peptide supplementation on bone health. Experts will be available at the GELITA booth to talk visitors through the promising results, which confirm a pronounced increase in bone mineral density after FORTIBONE® supplementation.



Tailored fill release performance

Soft gelatine capsules are a preferred delivery method for all kinds of nutrients and active ingredients. By adjusting the production process of soft capsule gelatine, GELITA can modify the specific effect, timing and duration of the fill release to tie in with consumer needs. The latest addition to its portfolio is GELITA® EC, the first and only gelatine product for true enteric performance. As of now, the company can cover the complete spectrum of desired fill release profiles and even eliminate the “fishy” side effects of omega 3 supplementation.



Experts on stage

GELITA’s leadership in the field of collagen proteins is reflected in the official Vitafoods programme, which will feature two presentations from GELITA experts:



• Tuesday, 15 May, 12.20 – 12.50 PM, New Ingredient Zone Theatre:

Dr. Holger Becker, Technical Product Manager Pharma-Research & Business Development, will discuss the first gelatine product to enable the production of clear enteric soft capsules in one step.

• Wednesday, 16 May, 3.40 – 4.10 PM, Sports Nutrition Zone:

Suzane Leser, Director Nutrition Communication Business Unit Health & Nutrition,

will reveal new GELITA studies which show the growing relevance of Bioactive Collagen Peptides® in sports nutrition.

