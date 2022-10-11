FORTIGEL® Obtains Health Claim Approval in Brazil

Supported by several international scientific studies, the benefits of the bioactive collagen peptides FORTIGELfor the joints of the human body now have functional claim approval in Brazil. The National Health Agency (Anvisa) authorized the claim with the wording “may contribute to the maintenance of joint health” on the labels of food supplements formulated with the ingredient patented by GELITA, a leader in the manufacture and supply of gelatin and collagen. The decision was published on September 26 in DOU (Diário Oficial da União), considering the dosage of 5g a day.“FORTIGELis the first type I collagen to receive this joint approval. Supported by several studies carried out by the international scientific community, proving its effectiveness, and confirming the premise that not all collagens are the same. It is gratifying that the functional effectiveness of our solution dedicated to joint health received this important approval from the regulatory agency in the Brazilian market”, says Léia Tomaz Pipulini, head of the Nutrition & Health Ingredients business unit at GELITA South America.This new recognition adds to the Anvisa's authorization, obtained at the end of 2020, for the Bioactive Collage Peptides VERISOLfor maintenance of skin health. These collagen peptides from GELITA are the only collagen to have such endorsement in the Brazilian market and has other approved claims in Canada and Japan.Estimates indicate that, today, one in four people in the world suffers from joint problems. In the United States, for example, 58.5 million adults have arthritis, an inflammatory condition in the bone joints that causes pain, reduces mobility, and compromises dexterity in a number of daily activities. The data is from the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).Collagen can contribute to joint health as it represents 70% of the composition of cartilage tissue, which has the function of cushioning body weight at the junctions between the bones of the body – and which can be weakened and can be damaged and lead to pathologies such as osteoarthritis. According to Georgia Alvares de Castro MSc. Ph.D., scientific consultant at GELITA: “Independent clinical studies have shown that the daily intake of 5 grams of the Bioactive Collagen Peptides with an average molecular mass of 3kDa (FORTIGELbrand) helps in the reconstruction of the extracellular matrix of the joint cartilage. Through an increased biosynthesis of type II collagen and proteoglycans FORTIGELmaintains normal joint function, contributes to the reduction of joint discomfort and thus improving mobility. Due to the physiological and metabolic action on cartilage tissue, it is possible to observe a reduction in the pain scale as a clinical outcome.”Unlike generic collagens, FORTIGELcomprises Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP) with an average molecular weight of 3kDa that works optimally in joint health, maximizing the desired interaction with the cells involved in cartilage metabolism. FORTIGELis the only type I Bioactive Collagen Peptides with ANVISA approval of benefits for the maintenance of joint health in Brazil.FORTIGELis a food ingredient with a neutral odor and taste, non-allergenic and has no adverse effects, in addition to support clean label products (no E-Number). More information about the product and its scientific studies can be found at this link.