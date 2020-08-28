Uferstr. 7
E-meet GELITA at the Vitafoods Virtual Expo & Summit
GELITA, the leading manufacturer of gelatine and collagen peptides, is taking part in this year's Vitafoods Virtual Expo & Summit (7-11 September)(lifePR) ( Eberbach, )
Additionally, the company is proud to sponsor the “Sports Nutrition” micro-community. Here, visitors can discover the importance of strong ligaments and tendons, meet GELITA staff at the show’s Speed Networking event and attend the free webinar, “Collagen Solutions for the White Tissue: The Missing Link in Sports!” presented by Susan Leser, Director of Nutrition Communication, at GELITA. For more information and to register, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/34d3d8d
“This is virtual exhibition is an absolutely new experience for us and we are really excited to be taking part,” says Oliver Wolf, Head of B2B Marketing (global) at GELITA. “We’re looking forward to interesting discussions with both prospective and existing customers about opportunities to realize solutions for the huge market of Sports Nutrition with Bioactive Collagen Peptides®. Collagen peptides are considered to be among the ‘hottest’ ingredients right now and we’re ready to inspire visitors and foster innovative product concepts.”
