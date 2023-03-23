Kontakt
CONFIXX® inspires breakthroughs in fortified gummy production

Eberbach (Germany), March 2023 – GELITA, the leading manufacturer of collagen peptides and tailored gelatins, has launched a fast-setting gelatin that enables a breakthrough in fortified gummy production. Branded CONFIXX®, the new gelatin allows for the starch-free production of gummies with a sensorial profile that has previously only been attainable with a starch-based manufacturing process. This opens up opportunities for manufacturers of these on-trend supplements to work with different active ingredients, simplify the production process and make considerable cost savings – all the while confident in the knowledge that there will be no compromise on all-important texture.

By moving away from starch-based towards starchless manufacturing with CONFIXX®, manufacturers can make considerable efficiency gains in the field of fortified gummies – both in terms of cost and active ingredients. Eliminating the starch preparation and gummy drying steps reduces production time from two days to just a few hours and reduces the overall footprint of the process; Less space is needed and the quicker, more streamlined process is far less energy intensive. CONFIXX® also enables GMP-compliant production of functional and fortified gummies and rules out the risk of cross-contamination through full separation of batches with different active ingredients.

With CONFIXX®, manufacturers have greater freedom to innovate too. The simplified process lends itself to production of small batches, with greater flexibility in terms of product changes and tighter control over ingredient dosing. This, coupled with the high tolerance of gelatin to formulation changes and the more gentle treatment of ingredients, makes it easy to accommodate a broader range of active ingredients – including difficult to work with and heat-sensitive ingredients. And all this while delivering the chewy, jelly texture that consumers have come to expect from their gummies.

Dr. Johanna Schmidgall, Global Head of Application Development at GELITA, comments: “The market for functional and fortified fruit gummies offers exciting growth prospects. Until now, product developers in this space have had their creativity curbed by practical manufacturing limitations. With the introduction of CONFIXX® it is possible to produce gelatin-based gummies with virtually any active ingredient – from collagen peptides to melatonin, vitamins and minerals. We can’t wait to see what new innovations this development will inspire.”

The popularity of fortified gummies has exploded in recent years as consumers eschew conventional pill and capsule-based supplement formats in favour of soft and chewy ‘candyceuticals’. According to data from Innova Market Insights, gummy supplements accounted for 9.4% of global supplement launches in 2021 – an increase of 70% since 2017, and between 2020 to 2021 alone, the number of gummy supplement launches globally rocketed by 81%.[1]

GELITA AG

GELITA is the leading company for manufacturing and marketing collagen proteins. Coordinated from the headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise and sophisticated solutions. More than 20 sites and a global expert network ensure that state-of-the-art know-how is always available for customers. With 140 years of experience in the field of collagen proteins are the basis of GELITA's performance. A strong requirement for innovation is the driving force of the family-owned company that is always looking for new solutions for food, pharmaceutical, health & nutrition as well as for technical applications.

Within the range of collagen proteins, GELITA supplies collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities, tailor-made gelatines and non- or partly- water soluble collagens. This holistic range of products in combination with its vast experience in developing solutions for different applications makes GELITA first choice for its customers. In today's landscape of highest consumer demands, manufacturers of food products have to rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for their developments. Collagen proteins from GELITA are the perfect match for this as they fulfill all of these requirements, a particular plus being the fact that they are foodstuffs in their own right (e.g. no E-number). They also possess a set of unique technical and physiological properties.

Besides the traditional use of collagen proteins as natural stabilizers and emulsifiers for countless products, they enable manufacturers to provide their products with other properties which are becoming more and more important. GELITA has intensified its research in developing solutions for physical mobility, weight management and beauty from within.

