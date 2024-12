Musician and artist Kamran Inaiat is set to release his album Memories, a deeply personal collection of eight tracks that encapsulates over 14 months of unfiltered creativity. Known for his ability to transcend genres, Kamran Inaiat delivers a work that is both raw and refined, offering listeners a window into moments of profound introspection and emotion. The album’s inception began with the track The Young Me, composed, written, and recorded in a single day without prior preparation or drafting. This spontaneous and honest approach became the blueprint for the entire project, resulting in an album that embraces purity in both its instrumentation and storytelling. Each song reflects an unrepeatable moment, capturing feelings as they unfolded in real time. “Memories is my way of preserving emotions and experiences in their most genuine form,” explains Kamran Inaiat. “It’s nostalgic yet hopeful, a journey that feels both concluding and open-ended. I wanted every note and lyric to feel as if it’s breathing in the moment.” The album is sonically minimalistic, relying on puristic instrumentation to emphasize the raw emotional core of each track. The result is a body of work that feels atmospheric and reflective, inviting listeners into an immersive experience that lingers long after the music fades. Kamran Inaiat’s musical journey spans over two decades, marked by a relentless passion for exploring different genres and styles. Born in Duschanbe, Tajikistan, with Russian, Caucasian, and Tajik roots, his unique cultural heritage infuses a richness into his artistry. Relocating to Germany in 1994 and settling in Hanau in 2005, he has continuously pushed creative boundaries, both as a solo artist and through collaborative projects with his bands 120 Minds and Kastedada. Memories is available on 4th of December 2024 across all major streaming platforms.

