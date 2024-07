In an unexpected fusion of cultural heritage and modern music, Austrian-based artist DaMensch has unveiled their latest single, “Be a Von Trapp.”

Following the success of their previous release “Fucking” – a playful nod to the infamous Austrian village – DaMensch continues to draw inspiration from their homeland’s rich history. “Be a Von Trapp” takes the true-life story of the Trapp family and infuses it with a potent mix of trap, house, and techno elements, creating an electrifying EDM rave experience, a perfect addition for any DJ mix and party playlist. The infectious track rapidly ascends to the peak and reaches new heights in a memorable yodeling hook, DaMensch conveying a message of shared humanity, regardless of our origin, we’re all “Mensch” - human. At its heart, “Be a Von Trapp” is a timeless anthem of political and social relevance, as it draws parallels between the Trapp family’s historic journey and contemporary struggles faced by many. This connection is deeply personal for DaMensch, whose own transatlantic journey from Austria to New York and Los Angeles mirrors the theme of resilience in the face of change. DaMensch, who appears as a personified ape symbolizing unity in diversity, tells stories about humanity, crafting lyrics that resonate across borders, cultures and languages. Produced by Harald Mörth, the song’s expert production melds soulful performance with innovative lyrics, resulting in a celebration of strength that’s impossible to resist. The continuous loop structure of “Be a Von Trapp” takes listeners on an ecstatic trip that is truly addictive. In the spirit of the original Trapp Family Singers, who inspired audiences worldwide, “Be a Von Trapp” aims to unite a diverse global audience. Bridging cultural and musical gaps in traditional Austrian “shoe-slapping” style, DaMensch invites listeners to get on their feet and yodel along, joining in a moment of pure escapism. Ultimately “Be a Von Trapp” stands as a danceable testament in the spirit of resilience. It reminds us that together, we can overcome any obstacle – or as the song suggests, “climb every mountain.” As this trap-pop anthem makes its way across dance floors worldwide, it carries with it a message of hope and solidarity, proving that music truly is a universal language.

