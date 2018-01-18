Feiyr and Nova MD at the Leipzig Book Fair 2018

On March 15 the Leipzig Book Fair finally opens its doors for 2,500 exhibitors and their visitors. Not only authors, publishers, distributors, journalists and bloggers make use of the book fair. But also readers will not miss out and can catch up on new publications, trends and their favorite authors.



As an online distributor for music and eBooks, Feiyr constantly seeks the perfect distribution package. Because of this, Feiyr only recently offered their customers a free promotion tool to make promotional posts as easy as possible.

This promotion tool is now also available exclusively for customers of Nova MD, to promote their eBooks and physical books. Another promotion tool for reading samples is in the planning.



Last year Nova MD could achieve great success with lots of customers, such as Drachenmond Verlag and Georg Weidinger. Nova MD takes advantage of the fair to inform existing and new customers about their strong distribution performance.



Anyone who wants to convince themselves of the advantages of the partnership is invited to do so personally at the exhibition booth. Nova MD and Feiyr will be at the Leipzig book fair from March 15 until 18, booth D207 in hall 5.



Appointments for a meeting can be arranged in advance.

Feiyr is based in the bavarian town of Vachendorf - Traunstein. Feiyr is one of the largest online music distribution companies in music, audiobooks, eBooks and other audio productions worldwide. Currently, Feiyr sells, manages or attends to 1,187,295 Songs on 210,981 Albums of 20,861 Music Labels with 190,828 artists. The Feiyr song distribution company was founded by Armin Wirth in 1993. It employs a staff of 24.

