Epic Soul Kitchen debut album 'GOLDEN GREEN' out now!

Fresh, funky, and bold – Epic Soul Kitchen blends global Grooves, Disco and Funk into epic soundscapes. Led by composers Matthias Elender and Jonas Beck the Band creates a colorful, sparkling magic that immediately catches your ear. Facets from all over the world meet Disco and Funk embedded in epic sound spheres.

The debut album GOLDEN GREEN, recorded in summer 2024 - available on Vinyl, CD and on all streaming portals - combines danceable grooves with an elegance that impresses both, demanding jazz fans and lovers of relaxed, modern sound. Deep jazz with a little hip, which effortlessly invites you to dance, but is also perfect for lounge music atmospheres.
Here is an album that captures the spirit of now without making any compromises - a real gem for any playlist or collection. A recording that shines live and digitally.

Line-Up:
Vincent Kahlert - dr
Jonas Beck - b
Matthias Elender - git
Matthias Leboucher - keys
Sophie Schollum - flute
Josef Fuchsberger - trumpet
Stephan Dickbauer - sax
Daniele Giaramita - pos

http://epicsoul.de

Feiyr

