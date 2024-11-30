Epic Soul Kitchen debut album 'GOLDEN GREEN' out now!
The debut album GOLDEN GREEN, recorded in summer 2024 - available on Vinyl, CD and on all streaming portals - combines danceable grooves with an elegance that impresses both, demanding jazz fans and lovers of relaxed, modern sound. Deep jazz with a little hip, which effortlessly invites you to dance, but is also perfect for lounge music atmospheres.
Here is an album that captures the spirit of now without making any compromises - a real gem for any playlist or collection. A recording that shines live and digitally.
Line-Up:
Vincent Kahlert - dr
Jonas Beck - b
Matthias Elender - git
Matthias Leboucher - keys
Sophie Schollum - flute
Josef Fuchsberger - trumpet
Stephan Dickbauer - sax
Daniele Giaramita - pos