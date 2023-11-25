Arne Steinberg - DJ & Producer of special Minimal Techno Sound

Frankfurt DJ Arne Steinberg is a renowned DJ and music producer known for his unique blend of electronic music and cross-genre elements. His motto is: Vinyl only! Arne Steinberg showed great interest in music at an early age and began mixing and playing records in his youth. Inspired by the burgeoning electronic music scene in Frankfurt & Berlin, he began his DJ career in the city's hip clubs. Through his energetic DJ sets and ability to seamlessly mix different styles, he quickly gained popularity and became a fixture in the local scene. Arne Steinberg developed his own musical style that combines elements of house, techno, electro and other genres. His sets are characterized by hypnotic rhythms, powerful bass lines and melodic hooks that draw listeners to the dance floor. He is also known for incorporating live instruments and vocal samples into his performances to create a unique and dynamic atmosphere. Over the years, Arne Steinberg expanded his reach in the Rhine-Main area and played at renowned festivals and clubs. His musicality and technical ability earned him acclaim from critics and fans alike. In addition to his DJ career, Arne Steinberg is also a sought-after music producer. He has now released several tracks that are supported by well-known labels in the electronic music industry. His productions are characterized by their versatility and innovative strength and have earned him a loyal fan base.



He has now released his latest single, “HOLA”. The track is a mix of tech house and minimal techno. On the one hand, the focus is on the beat, which has a very interesting groove. On the other hand, it is the musical elements that are scattered in as samples that make this track something special. The little hook quickly burns into your ear and leaves a lasting impression. DJs who like to play in the minimal genre should definitely keep an eye on this release.