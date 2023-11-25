Arne Steinberg - DJ & Producer of special Minimal Techno Sound

Arne Steinberg - DJ & Producer of special Minimal Techno SoundFrankfurt/ Main, Germany, )
He has now released his latest single, “HOLA”. The track is a mix of tech house and minimal techno. On the one hand, the focus is on the beat, which has a very interesting groove. On the other hand, it is the musical elements that are scattered in as samples that make this track something special. The little hook quickly burns into your ear and leaves a lasting impression. DJs who like to play in the minimal genre should definitely keep an eye on this release.