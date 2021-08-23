Monbiljouplatz 5
10178 Berlin, de
http://www.fanzone.media
Björn Hesse
This is only the beginning: Brazilian basketball legend Oscar Schmidt to release his first NFT collection on Fanzone.io
The FIBA and Italian Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Schmidt has entered into a partnership with the German Fan Engagement Platform FANZONE.io to release his first collection of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
His first Drop will be a special pre-sale dedicated to five personal characteristics which made those achievements possible. Later the NFTs will be available in the web, iOS and Android app. The limited set of digital collectibles will be available for all fans worldwide on www.fanzone.io/oscar from 23rd August 2021 4 pm CEST. These NFTs will be stored on the blockchain which guarantees its rarity and authenticity and allow fans to own limited editions of digital trading cards of Oscar Schmidt.
Oscar Schmidt: “I am very happy to be able to share memories of my career with basketball fans from all around the globe. Making use of this new technology makes perfect sense to me. I already have a little basketball museum of my own in my home, and I will now add NFTs to the collections. Choosing FANZONE was an easy decision: not only that they are deeply rooted in the blockchain and NFT community, they have further shown me in our conversations, that they truly understand basketball as a sport and my humble part in it that I was fortunate enough to play. FANZONE has a wonderful platform and their application looks absolutely amazing”, says Oscar Schmidt.
“The Holy Hand”, which is Oscar’s nickname in Brazil due to his unbelievable accuracy and tenacity, especially from the 3-point line. He was inducted to the FIBA, Naismith and the Italian Hall of Fame. However, his achievements have nothing to do with holiness; they are a result of a lot of hard work.
Dirk Weyel, CEO of FANZONE: “We are very proud to partner up with one of the best basketball players in the history of the game. We could not have wished for a better partner to launch the Basketball Zone on FANZONE. Not only will we now activate the Basketball community around the world, but further start our presence in the Brazilian sports community. Oscar is an incredible person. The conversations with him and his team have been very personal and astonishing. With his work ethic, his dedication and ambition he fits perfectly to us as a company.”
Next to Oscar Schmidt, FANZONE will continue to release more Basketball and Sports Heroes and teams from all around the globe, giving fans the opportunity to collect NFTs from their favourite athletes.
WHAT ARE NFTs?
Blockchain technology enables the creation of limited digital objects that cannot be copied or shared. These NFTs guarantee the authenticity, rarity and belonging of these objects - a digital one-of-a-kind. Another advantage is that digital goods on the blockchain are available for life and exist independently of apps and app stores. Thus, fans are the true owners of their collections of rare trading cards and can benefit from possible increases in value.
ABOUT OSCAR SCHMIDT
Oscar Schmidt is a Brazilian basketball player who played as a shooting guard. He is included in FIBA and Italian Basketball Hall of Fame. In 1996, at the age of 38, Schmidt retired from playing with the senior Brazilian national team as its all-time leading scorer. While representing Brazil, he scored a total of 7,693 points in 326 games played, for a career scoring average of 23.6 points per game. In 1997, Schmidt was given the Olympic Order award.
ABOUT FANZONE
FANZONE Media is a startup from Berlin, Germany, which develops and operates a next-level fan experience platform, on which limited digital trading cards are secured as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. On the FANZONE platform and the FANZONE iOS and Android apps, users can buy, collect, and trade these digital trading cards, they also will be able to use digital trading cards of their favorite sports stars in different fantasy game challenges in the future.
The founders Dirk Weyel, Claudio Weck and Björn Hesse bring decades of experience in the fields of games, sports marketing and blockchain technology.
For media enquiries to FANZONE, please use Björn Hesse's contact bjoern@fanzone.media / +49-162-4046257
Fans can follow FANZONE via Social Media:
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter “@fanzone_io”, as well as on LinkedIn and Discord.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.