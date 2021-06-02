Extension of Deadline and Request for Stakeholder Comments for Public Consultation Round 3

The deadline for feedback on the principles and criteria of the legal, management, and traceability; production processes; and food safety smart modules (references supplied below), as well as on the rules related to the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) requirements is 22 June for the Fruit and Vegetables and Aquaculture.
The deadline for the rest of the content in all the smart modules (for Fruit and Vegetables, Aquaculture, Flower and Ornamentals) as well as the GLOBALG.A.P. general regulations and GRASP is 6 July.
As soon as we receive your detailed comments that are backed up by science or industry-related research, we can finalize the standard to be truly fit-for-purpose.
How to comment on GFSI-related points
All principles and criteria have been reworded to reflect simplification and harmonization while taking into account the feedback from the previous two public consultation periods. However, the documents provided for review include content aligning the standard with requirements for GFSI benchmarking.
- For Fruit and Vegetables:
The identifiers of principles originating from IFA v5.2/IFA v5.3-GFS are provided for reference in the leftmost column, appearing just below the newly numbered principle identifier.
In some cases, principles have been combined, separated, or reformatted for readability.
Stakeholders are encouraged to read all of the newly simplified principles and criteria, so as to best ensure the revisions are clear and pertinent to industry needs.
Principles required for GFSI benchmarking are as follows:
Legal, management, and traceability
LM 3.1, LM 4.1, LM 4.2, LM 4.2, LM 5.1, LM 7.1, LM 10.1, LM 11.1, LM 12.1, LM 13.1, LM 13.2, LM 13.3, LM 13.4, LM 14.1
Production processes
PP 1.1, PP 1.2, PP 1.3, PP 2.4, PP 2.5, PP 3.1, PP 3.3, PP 3.5.1, PP 4.1, PP 4.2, PP 4.3.1, PP 6.1, PP 7.1, PP 7.2, PP 9.1, PP 9.2, PP 9.3
Food safety
FS 1.1, FS 1.2, FS 2.1, FS 3.1, FS 3.2, FS 3.3, FS 4.1, FS 5.1, FS 6.1, FS 7.1, FS 7.2, FS 7.3, FS 7.4, FS 7.6, FS 7.7, FS 7.8, FS 8.1, FS 8.2, FS 8.3, FS 8.5, FS 9.1.1, FS 9.1.2, FS 9.2.1, FS 9.2.2, FS 9.2.3, FS 9.3.1, FS 9.3.2, FS 9.3.4, FS 9.3.5, FS 9.3.6, FS 10.1, FS 10.2, FS 11.1.1, FS 11.1.2, FS 11.1.3, FS 11.1.4, FS 11.1.5, FS 11.1.6, FS 11.2.1, FS 11.3.1, FS 11.3.2, FS 11.4.1, FS 11.4.2, FS 11.6.1
Principles associated with GFSI benchmarking do not appear in the worker well-being or environmental sustainability smart modules. The current GFSI benchmarking rules require that the principles noted above be scored Major Must.
- For Aquaculture:
- For the general regulations
- Products identified as high-risk in the product list are not eligible for sampling when coming from production processes certified under Option 2 or Option 1 multisite with a QMS.
- The fully remote option (GLOBALG.A.P. Remote) is not available for audits with a GFSI benchmark.
- The current definition of unannounced audits by GFSI does not permit a 48-hour notification window; therefore, the producer or producer group will have no foreknowledge of an unannounced audit. Specific references are made to GFSI requirements in the rules for certification bodies.
- The more detailed the comments are in terms of scientific justification or other reasons as to why they are not suitable or how they can be modified, the better.
We appreciate your time and look forward to reviewing all comments and suggestions