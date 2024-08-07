“Dining Affairs” offers new insights into Nuremberg’s exclusive gastronomy

Congress- und Tourismus Zentrale Nürnberg

The Nuremberg Convention and Tourist Office (CTZ) is an important partner of the tourist sector in Nuremberg and, as such, responsible for national and international marketing in the areas of individual and group tours and meetings and conventions. In addition to operating the Tourist Information center, the CTZ offers a comprehensive range of services. The “Verkehrsverein Nuremberg e. V.”, founded in 1904, functions as a competence center for its ca. 300 members in hotels, gastronomy, business and culture. Nuremberg is one of the Top 10 most important German tourism cities.



You can find more information in German and English in our Media Room

