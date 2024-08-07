Kontakt
“Dining Affairs” offers new insights into Nuremberg’s exclusive gastronomy

This year, the Michelin Guide has honored 340 restaurants. Bavaria, with 79 awards, has the most. Nuremberg, with its nine Michelin restaurants and 15 Gault & Millau establishments, now offers guests more stars than ever. Under the motto “Dining Affairs – Culinary Pleasure from Nuremberg’s Kitchens”, the Nuremberg Convention and Tourist Office (CTZ) is offering insights into Nuremberg’s exclusive gastronomy this year.

“Nuremberg has developed into a center for fine dining”, says Yvonne Coulin, Managing Director of the CTZ. “With a growing number of award-winning restaurants and a remarkable collection of fine dining establishments, the city is an outstanding destination for connoisseurs of haute cuisine”. To celebrate this, the CTZ has developed a multiplier campaign “Dining Affairs”, which communicates three themes defined for Nuremberg: “Procurement & Preparation”, “Atmosphere & Experience” and “Tradition & Innovation”.

As early as the 15th century, the culinary history of Nuremberg was marked by trade in exotic spices, making the city into a cultural and economic center. Today, above all, it is the countryside around Nuremberg which supplies diversity: This includes “Knoblauchsland” in the north, one of the largest vegetable growing areas in Germany, as well as the traditional local fishing industry and meadow orchards in Franconian Switzerland. Cooks such as Felix Schneider, whose restaurant “etz” has been awarded two Michelin stars, profits from this. Felix Schneider is emphatic: “The availability of this one-of-a-kind culinary landscape with fresh and seasonal products is the basis for the variety of our menus – it is an edible landscape”. The integration of local products in the culinary processes of his experimental cuisine is unique in its procurement and preparation and is an example of the sustainable and culinary identity of Nuremberg.

In addition to high-quality, regional products, the atmosphere and experience itself is of great importance in exclusive gastronomy. Show kitchens provide insight into food preparation, while some Nuremberg restaurants with an intimate atmosphere offer the opportunity to create a close connection between kitchen, cook and guest. According to the results of a guest survey of the Quality Monitor of German Tourism (Source: dwif-Consulting GmbH 2021), for 43 percent of the visitors to Nuremberg, getting to know the local cuisine is one of the most important activities during their stay. Goal of the campaign is to better acquaint guests with the variety at the heart of high-level traditional and innovative Franconian cuisine. Special attention is paid to preserving the authenticity of traditional dishes but enriching them with new impulses. That is in line with the philosophy of the restaurants “Imperial” and “Fränk’ness” from Alexander Herrmann: “Nuremberg and the Middle Franconian region are worth a visit because we have our own taste DNA here, which can’t be compared to any other destination in Germany. It is as high quality as it is diverse and offers a large spectrum from down-to-earth dishes to award-winning haute cuisine”, says the top chef and entrepreneur.

“Dining Affairs” – the Multiplier Campaign of the CTZ

As part of the multiplier campaign Dining Affairs, the CTZ is providing prepared content about the thematic focus of fine dining. Media representatives receive material in the newly designed Media Room at https://tourismus.nuernberg.de/medien as content in the form of text blocks, photo material and broadcast footage for their research. “For us, the PR campaign provides the opportunity to present Nuremberg not only for its popular sights and rich cultural program, but also to establish Nuremberg as a first-class fine-dining destination in the DACH region", concludes Yvonne Coulin.

Information about Dining Affairs can be found in the media room at https://tourismus.nuernberg.de/en/medien/dining-affairs/

The Nuremberg Convention and Tourist Office (CTZ) is an important partner of the tourist sector in Nuremberg and, as such, responsible for national and international marketing in the areas of individual and group tours and meetings and conventions. In addition to operating the Tourist Information center, the CTZ offers a comprehensive range of services. The “Verkehrsverein Nuremberg e. V.”, founded in 1904, functions as a competence center for its ca. 300 members in hotels, gastronomy, business and culture. Nuremberg is one of the Top 10 most important German tourism cities.

You can find more information in German and English in our Media Room at: https://tourismus.nuernberg.de/... and on our Social Media channels Facebook (@tourismus.nuernberg), Instagram (@nuernberg_travel) LinkedIn (Congress- und Tourismus-Zentrale Nuremberg) and X (@Nuernberg_Info) #nuernberg_travel #Stadtglück #tastenuremberg #Nurembergerquartiere

