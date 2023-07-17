Culture Summer in Nuremberg

Congress- und Tourismus Zentrale Nürnberg

Der 1904 gegründete Verkehrsverein Nuremberg e. V. fungiert als Kompetenzzentrum für seine rund 300 Mitglieder aus den Bereichen Hotellerie, Gastronomie, Wirtschaft und Kultur. Nuremberg gehört zu den Top 10 der wichtigsten deutschen Tourismusstädte.



The Nuremberg Convention and Tourist Office (CTZ), is an important partner in the tourism industry in Nuremberg and as such is responsible for national and international marketing in the areas of individual and group trips and seminars and conventions. In addition, the CTZ provides a Tourist Information center and comprehensive tourism services. Founded in 1904, the Verkehrsverein Nuremberg e. V. functions as a competence center for its ca. 300 members in the hotel, gastronomy, economic and cultural sectors. Nuremberg is one of the Top 10 most important tourism destinations in Germany.

