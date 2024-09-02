Autumn in Nuremberg: A diverse program of events welcomes visitors

With numerous activities and one-of-a-kind events, Nuremberg invites guests to the Old Town in autumn 2024. Whether the steeped-in-tradition “Trempelmarkt”, the Old Town Festival or the music festival Nuremberg Pop – autumn offers many opportunities to visit the Nuremberg Old Town.



“Nuremberg in autumn, with its diverse range of activities, is a real insider’s tip for visitors. Our Old Town combines history, culture and a lively urban vibe to a create a special experience. We are happy to welcome guests from within Germany and around the world, so they may discover the autumn atmosphere in Nuremberg and enjoy the many facets of our city”, said Yvonne Coulin, Managing Director of the Nuremberg Convention and Tourist Office.



Dr. Andrea Heilmaier, Economic and Scientific Advisor for the city of Nuremberg, offers a warm welcome: “Let’s experience the city together! Meet people, enjoy the cosmopolitan life and let yourself be delighted by the variety that Nuremberg has to offer. Especially in autumn, there are plenty of reasons to visit the city center and discover something new.”



The following events await guests in autumn in the Nuremberg Old Town:



Nuremberg “Trempelmarkt” Flea Market – September 6 and 7, 2024



On September 6 and 7, 2024, Nuremberg’s city center will once again turn into a paradise for collectors. The Trempelmarkt invites you to rummage and discover. With almost 600 stands, which are located throughout the historical Old Town, the Trempelmarkt is one of the largest urban flea markets in Germany and an annual highlight for visitors from the region. In addition to professional antique dealers, numerous private sellers enrich the goods on offer by presenting their own collected treasures and items of daily life with a personal history. The market takes place on Friday from 4 pm to midnight and Saturday from 7 am to 8 pm.



Nuremberg Old Town Festival –September 11 to 23, 2024



In the middle of September, when the end of summer arrives, Nuremberg’s Old Town Festival will take place for the 52nd time on Insel Schütt. The festival officially opens on September 11 and runs until September 23, 2024. Visitors can look forward to regional beers, Franconian cuisine and live music in the many small wooden pavilions. A special highlight is the traditional “Fischerstechen” Fishermen’s Joust, which takes place on the Pegnitz River during the Old Town Festival. Those interested in culture should visit the ruins of St. Catherine’s Church on the other side of the river, where a cultural series is on offer. On September 20, 2024, a concert featuring artists from the State Opera House with the motto “Opera House meets Old Town Festival” is part of the program.



Autumn Market – September 12 to 29, 2024



At the same time as the Old Town Festival, the Nuremberg Autumn Market takes place on the Main Market Square. From September 12 to 29, 2024, almost 90 merchants will offer a wide selection of art and crafts, dishware and pottery. Next to the market stands Franconian restauranteurs and innkeepers provide food and drink. Visitors can enjoy Franconian onion tart, new wine, bratwurst and “Stadtwurst mit Musik” (cold sausage with a vinegar and onion dressing).



Stadt(ver)führungen – September 20 to 22, 2024



With this year’s motto “Treasures”, the Stadt(ver)führungen tour marathon invites you to explore new and unknown perspectives of the cities of Nuremberg and Fürth. From September 20 to 22, 2024, well-known personalities, artists and renowned institutions give exclusive glimpses into places that are normally not open to the public. Everyone who is interested in the tours can take part, but some of the events with a limited capacity require a reservation.



Kickoff: “Dreams of the Future” – September 21 and 22, 2024



The multidisciplinary project “Dreams of the Future” is dedicated to the transformation of the area around the former Kaufhof store through art, culture and architecture. At the kickoff weekend on September 21 and 22, 2024, a “Sponsor Tower” will be presented as a room-in-a-room installation of the Architecture Collective raumlaborberlin, accompanied by a variety of artistic actions. Visitors can learn more about the background of the art project and share their visions for the future of the Nuremberg city center. The event marks the beginning of a series of activities which are planned until May 2025.



Promenade Week – September 30 to October 5, 2024



From September 30 to October 5, 2024, the “Experience Nuremberg” association invites people from the entire Nuremberg Metropolitan Region to discover new and surprising offers in the city. With the motto “Experience. Discover. Enjoy.”, shops and restaurants will roll out the red carpet and welcome their customers. In addition to special service offers, a diverse program of music, culinary treats and culture will create a special atmosphere, inviting you to promenade and shop.



Nuremberg Pop Festival – October 10 to 12, 2024



The Nuremberg Pop Festival is the largest club and showcase festival in southern Germany and will take place again this year in various cultural centers in the city. From October 10 to 12, 2024, concerts will be performed in churches, museums, clothing stores, record shops, on rooftops, in public squares and in clubs and cultural centers. The festival is supplemented by the Pop Conference, which offers numerous podium discussions, lectures and workshops about subjects concerning the music industry and its cultural aspects. Participation in the conference is free-of-charge upon registration.



Open House Day of the City of Nuremberg – October 11 to 13, 2024



Every other year, the city of Nuremberg hosts an open house day, which takes place this year from October 11 to 13, 2024. On this weekend, more than 120 municipal offices, agencies, institutions and associations will open their doors and provide a glimpse into their work and the variety of the public and private institutions of the city. A highlight of the program is the central event on the Main Market Square on Sunday, October 13, 2024. This is accompanied by a shopping Sunday in the city center, where stores are open from 1 to 6 pm and invite guests to browse and enjoy a stroll.

(lifePR) (