backup jobs agency s.r.o. Gustava Sveniho 2794/8b 97101 Prievidza, Slowakei https://www.backup-jobs.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Stefan Liebig +421 917 504 102
Unique career opportunities from Entrance Level to Management Position within one year

Come to Ireland and see how far you can growth

Take your career to the next level and advance from Catering Assistant m/f/x to an Assistant Manager role m/f/x for a leading restaurant chain in Ireland within one year!

The company is operating a net of more than 100 well established restaurants and outlets all over Ireland with a strong focus on fast food and highway petrol stations.

You will be the perfect candidate with a previous background in fast paced catering environment looking for your next career step.

To get started you will get great support including training on the job, fast tracked supervisor career paths, accommodation support, great salary package paid every week, leader ship training and excellent career growth potential within an expanding business.

If you do not have yet the required experience, but you have a strong will to succeed, there are unique chances to start as well as Catering Assistant m/f/x with a negotiated fast track career path to a Supervisor position.

➡ Feel free to contact us for more information and let us assist you in getting your career started! For more information reach out to [email=stefan.liebig@backup-jobs.com&amp;quot; data-attribute-index=&amp;quot;7]stefan.liebig@backup-jobs.com[/email] or register online at https://www.backup-jobs.com/en 

backup jobs agency s.r.o.

backup jobs agency s.r.o. ist eine international agierende Personalvermittlung, spezialisiert auf Stellen an Bord von Fluss- und Hochseekreuzfahrtschiffen weltweit. Gegründet 2012, vermittelt backup jobs agency pro Jahr mehr als 500 Kandidaten erfolgreich an Bord.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
