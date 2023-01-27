Unique career opportunities from Entrance Level to Management Position within one year
Come to Ireland and see how far you can grow
The company is operating a net of more than 100 well established restaurants and outlets all over Ireland with a strong focus on fast food and highway petrol stations.
You will be the perfect candidate with a previous background in fast paced catering environment looking for your next career step.
To get started you will get great support including training on the job, fast tracked supervisor career paths, accommodation support, great salary package paid every week, leader ship training and excellent career growth potential within an expanding business.
If you do not have yet the required experience, but you have a strong will to succeed, there are unique chances to start as well as Catering Assistant m/f/x with a negotiated fast track career path to a Supervisor position.
➡ Feel free to contact us for more information and let us assist you in getting your career started! For more information reach out to [email=stefan.liebig@backup-jobs.com&quot; data-attribute-index=&quot;7]stefan.liebig@backup-jobs.com[/email] or register online at https://www.backup-jobs.com/en