Inernational Cheese Awards 2019: Affineur Walo von Mühlenen awarded and best new dairy product and best raw milk cheese

Among others, Affineur Walo won the awards in the categories Best New Dairy Product with the 5 months old Lion Cheese and Best Hard Cheese Made with Unpasteurised Raw Milk with the 12 months old Gallus.
With a total of 15 Awards received at the Nantwich international cheese awards 2019, the Swiss cheese specialists of Affineur Walo confirm the success of the previous year and the outstanding quality of their Swiss cheese specialities.
The yearly happening Nantwich Cheese Awards are a traditional summer event of the English cheese industry where national and international products are sent into competition. Together with the World Cheese Awards, it is one of the biggest cheese competitions in the World. With over 5.000 registrations from all over the world, the International Cheese Awards of 2019 set a new record.
The total of 15 Awards - 2 Trophies, 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze medals,and 4 very highly commended – prove the exceptional quality of the Affineur Walo cheese. The Team of Affineur Walo selects the best cheeses from Switzerland and ripens them to perfection. The constant strive to offer only the best quality results in an increasing demand in Europe and Overseas.
The Affineur Walo cheese is available in the whole world. It is directly distributed in England, in speciality cheese shops such as Harrods, and in Germany, where the products are available in Kaufhof, Scheck-in, Hieber, and Zur Heide. Furthermore, the cheese is available in the USA, and in Japan, in cities such as Tokyo, Hanshin, Nagoya, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Sapporo.
The awards of von Mühlenen at a glance.
Trophies
- Best raw milk cheese: Gallus, a hard cheese produced in the eastern part of Switzerland and matured for 12 months.
- Best New Dairy Product: Lion Cheese, semi-hard cheese, matured for 5 months
- Gallus, a hard cheese produced in the eastern part of Switzerland and matured for 12 months.
- Le Poya produced by Milco SA, a hard cheese matured for 10 months
- Lion Cheese, semi-matures, matured for a minimum of 5 months
- Affineur Walo Le Gruyere Switzerland AOP, extra, a hard cheese matured for 14 months in special caves
- Affineur Walo Jura Mountain Cheese, matured 12 month
- Stärnächäse produced by Marcel Gabriel a semi-hard cheese matured for 10 months
- Affineur Walo Red Nose, Gold Label a hard cheese matured 12 months with red wine.
- Affineur Walo Red Wine Farmer cheese, a semi-hard cheese matured 8 months with red wine
- Affineur Walo Red Nose Gold Label, a hard cheese matured 8 months with red wine
- Affineur Walo Jura Maountain Cheese, a hard cheese matured for 12 month
The quality of the family von Mühlenen
The family and the team von Mühlenen has won many awards in the past. The most important are certainly the World Cheese award 2005, the 3 world champion titles at the World Championships 2006 in Wisconsin and the Supreme Champion 2016 at the International Cheese Awards in Nantwich.
For the World Championships in Wisconsin 2006, the team von Mühlenen has selected only two cheeses and won 3 Gold medals. The von Mühlenen Team won the World Champion title for the best Emmental, the best Gruyere and the best cheese overall. With these results, they remain the most successful participant at these World Championships ever.