Inernational Cheese Awards 2019: Affineur Walo von Mühlenen awarded and best new dairy product and best raw milk cheese

Affineur Walo von Mühlenen

Our family is active since almost two hundred years in the Swiss cheese making. The History of the von Mühlenen in the cheese and food business began in Bern with Andreas von Mühlenen established in 1867. His son Ernst von Mühlenen was for a short period of time active in the textile industry but then came back to the cheese and, in 1909, bought from Hans Bieri a cheese ripening and exporting company. The company was then renamed von Mühlenen & co. In 1916 his brother Eugen joined the company.



After Ernst died in 1934 his son, Walo continued with the von Mühlenen & Co. In the years following the war, he increased the exports to Europe and North America. When Walo began to concentrate more and more on his second business in the chemical field, his son Roger took over the cheese activities.



In 1970, the company moved from Bern to the canton of Fribourg and the company was renamed von Mühlenen Ltd. When Walo died in 1972, his son Roger took over the business. Roger continuously increased sales and especially the quality of the cheeses. In 1996 the son of Roger, Walo took over the company in the 5th Generation.

