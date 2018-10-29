Supercharged power for the face-lifted Ford Mustang

29.10.18

Wolf Racing, Germany’s pre-eminent Ford tuner now offers a comprehensive customisation programme for the face-lifted Ford Mustang. The upgrades for both coupé and convertible variants include alloy wheels and sport suspension, sport exhaust system with sound flap control, and a supercharger conversion for the 5.0 litre V8 engine. All Wolf Components come with full TUV approval.



Boasting a potent 450hp (331kW) and 529Nm of torque the factory fresh 5.0 litre V8 that powers the recently face-lifted Mustang is not exactly lacking in power out of the box.



However, this is just the starting point for Walter Wolf’s experienced engineers who turn up the wick with their supercharger conversion. The new big numbers are 690hp and 790Nm of torque that lift the Mustang’s performance into supercar territory with a 0-100km/h time under 4.0 seconds and a Vmax beyond 320km/h. The cost of this conversion is 15,990 euro complete with a comprehensive two-year warranty.



Supporting the newfound increase in power the stainless steel flap control exhaust system with twin 114mm exit pipes delivers a sportier, more full bodied sound at the push of a button.



The face-lifted Wolf Racing Mustang hugs the tarmac more closely thanks to a bespoke coil-over suspension kit whose range of height adjustment allows the stock ride height to be lowered by up to 55mm all round. This kit costs 1,489 euros.



Complementing the improved visuals of the lower ride height, Wolf Racing offers Mustang owners two distinctive 21-inch diameter alloy wheel designs, sized 9.0J x 21-inch ET40 front, and 10.5J x 21-inch ET45 rear respectively.



The Wolf ‘Mustang’ is a one-piece, five-star design in polished grey finish, while the Wolf ‘Equs’ is a multi-spoke design finished in Hyper-Silver.



The Equs wheel costs 359 euros (front) and 439 euros (rear), while the Mustang design costs 549 euros (front) and 595 euros (rear). Wolf Racing also offers both designs as complete wheel and tyre sets with prices available on request.



More information about the Wolf Racing and its products can be found on the company website: www.wolf-racing.de.

