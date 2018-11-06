VIDEONALE.17 - Festival for Video und Time-Based Arts

06.11.18

Exhibition: February 21 to April 14, 2019 at Kunstmuseum Bonn

Festival: February 21 to 24, 2019

Opening and awards ceremony: February 20, 2019, 8pm



As the philosopher Raymond Tallis affirms in Johan Grimonprez’ Raymond Tallis: On Tickling (2017), “We dialogue, therefore we are.” The video is one of 30 works by contemporary international artists selected for VIDEONALE.17 – Festival for Video and Time-Based Arts, which will be shown as from February 21, 2019 at Kunstmuseum Bonn.



Tallis’ words play on René Descartes’ famous dictum, “I think, therefore I am.” But they also raise a number of crucial questions explored in the exhibition, such as: How do we dialogue with one another today? Who speaks to whom and through which media? What reality (or realities) do we speak about and how do I recognize the reality of my interlocutor? And what artistic strategies are currently being developed to create alternative points of view, and to integrate new perspectives?



Selected from over 1,100 entries from 66 countries, the works featured in VIDEONALE.17 address such questions in line with the festival theme of REFRACTED REALITIES.



Theme

In optics, “refraction” refers to the bending of a beam of light, a change in direction which occurs at the moment when it passes from one medium to another. Through refraction, the light wave alters course, changing the way we perceive the objects it illuminates in the process. This optical deviation requires us to repeatedly correct our gaze, comparing the beginning and end points of our perception with reality, and bringing the object we see clearly into focus.



In its figurative sense, refraction refers to a critical reflection on the means and channels of visualization, and by extension the possibility of a rearticulation of our view of things – how they are, were, or apparently always have been.



In the words of Tasja Langenbach, artistic director of the Videonale, “At a time when we are seeing so much polemical discussion around the notions of a “homeland,” cultural demarcation, and the fake as an alternative form of truth, it is heartening to see that artistic means and modes of narration impede such monocausal approaches to the world and do not cease to offer us new, different, and open narratives. Video and moving images in particular confront us with sensory perceptions in a way that makes genuine knowledge acquisition possible again.”



The works selected for VIDEONALE.17 focus on physical and psychological sites that indicate a fragile (dis)order of things. In their work Tiefenschärfe (2017), for example, Mareike Bernien & Alex Gerbaulet investigate the visibility of the crime scenes of the National Socialist Underground murders in day-to-day life and offer alternative perspectives on the local contexts. Zanny Begg & Oliver Ressler also adopt the methods of investigative journalism in Anubumin (2017) in order to establish alternatives to “official truths” – in this case concerning the exploitation of the Pacific island of Nauru. Stefan Panhans (HOSTEL, 2018), Chto Delat (It Has Not Happened to Us Yet: Save Haven, 2016), Nina Fischer & Maroan el Sani (Freedom of Movement, 2017), and Mike Crane (UHF42, 2016), by contrast, use performative methods to strip away and open up new perspectives on the various strata of our discussions on migration and cultural belonging. Through their polyphonic narratives, meanwhile, Martine Syms (Incense Sweaters & Ice, 2017), Maryam Tafakory (Absent Wound, 2018), Maryna Makarenko (Jellyfish, 2017), and Morgan Quaintance (Another Decade, 2018) dismantle dominant visions of the cultural, social, or sexual other.



The exhibition opening leads in to a festival program on the theme of REFRACTED REALITIES refracted realities, which includes lectures, artist talks, round-table discussions, performances, video screenings, and workshops.



The extensive VIDEONALE.17 exhibition catalogue includes guest essays by Erika Balsom (King’s College London) and Doreen Mende (HEAD - Geneva University of Art and Design).



Artists VIDEONALE.17

Monira Al Qadiri, Eric Baudelaire, Zanny Begg & Oliver Ressler, Mareike Bernien & Alex Gerbaulet, Andreas Bunte, Shu Lea Cheang, Marianna Christofides, Chto Delat, Mike Crane, Saara Ekström, Nina Fischer & Maroan el Sani, Mahdi Fleifel, Johan Grimonprez, Laura Huertas Millán, Su Hui-Yu, Sohrab Hura, Adam Kaplan & Gilad Baram, Stéphanie Lagarde, Maryna Makarenko, Deimantas Narkevičius, Stefan Panhans, Laure Prouvost, Morgan Quaintance, Martine Syms, Maryam Tafakory, Eva van Tongeren, Tris Vonna-Michell, Clemens von Wedemeyer, Andrew Norman Wilson, Tobias Zielony



Competition Jury

Eli Cortiñas (artist), João Laia (independent curator and author), Tasja Langenbach (Videonale artistic director), Matteo Lucchetti (curator and co-director of the Visible Project, Cittadellarte-Fondazione Pistoletto, Fondazione Zegna), Vanina Saracino (independent curator), Lesley Taker (producer/curator, FACT Liverpool)



Videonale Award of the fluentum collection

At VIDEONALE.17’s opening ceremony on February 20, 2019, one outstanding work will be awarded the 5,000 Videonale Award of the fluentum collection. Based in Berlin, the fluentum collection is a private collection of time-based media art, which has also co-produced artistic works for a number of years. This is the second year that the collection has sponsored the Videonale Award, which aims to support the winning artist in producing new works.



Festival Program

The VIDEONALE.17 exhibition will be accompanied by an extensive festival program running from February 21 to 24, 2019, curated by Lisa Bosbach. The festival will include artist talks, lectures, performances, round-table discussions, guided tours, workshops, and educational events, with contributions from Erika Balsom, Zach Blas, Wibke von Bonin, Zabet Patterson, and Ubermorgen.



Exhibition Design

As in previous years, VIDEONALE.17 will take place in the temporary exhibition space of Kunstmuseum Bonn. The exhibition design will be created by architect and designer Ruth M. Lorenz of maaskant Berlin, who has designed exhibitions for institutions such as the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, the Akademie der Künste Berlin, the Haus der Kulturen der Welt Berlin, ZKM Karlsruhe, und HMKV at the Dortmunder U. The Sounds like Silence exhibition at the latter received the AICA critics’ prize.

www.maaskant.de



Key Dates VIDEONALE.17

Press conference: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 11.30am



Preview: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 6pm



Opening and awards ceremony for the Videonale Award of the fluentum collection:

Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 8pm



Festival program: Thursday, February 21 – Sunday, February 24, 2019; various events will also be running throughout the duration of the exhibition



Official VIDEONALE.17 website: v17.videonale.org



