TrendSet Winter 2019: the Interiors & Lifestyle trends in Spring/Summer 2019!

17.10.18

Where can trends from the Interiors & Lifestyle sector for Spring/Summer 2019 be found first in the new year? At TrendSet Winter 2019! It is time once again for TrendSet. From 3 to 5 January 2019, TrendSet is opening its exhibition doors in Munich to show what is all the rage in Spring/Summer 2019.



Spring and summer 2019 are characterised by highly diverse design directions. Modern, puristic, rural, lavish, artistic, or colourful—"all is fashionable that pleases" and which brings joy to living and life. Just after the start of the new year, exhibitors from around 40 countries around the globe with their approximately 2,000 brands and collections are displaying at the 113th TrendSet in Munich the trends of the Interiors & Lifestyle sector we can expect to see during the warm time of year. In 14 Interiors & Lifestyle Fair Areas and four Topic Areas, trade visitors can discover and directly order the new products.



Besides the established Topic Areas TrendSet Country & Style, TrendSet Newcomer, and TrendSet Bijoutex, TrendSet Fine Arts is now present at TrendSet for the second time. After its successful start at TrendSet Summer 2018, this Topic Area is showing individual works and series of contemporary artists on the current spirit of the times at TrendSet Winter 2019. TrendSet Winter 2019 will also feature the Topseller Area, in which exhibitors present their most successful products of the season directly at the West Entrance to the fair. Many companies also are bringing along preview articles for Autumn/Winter 2019 which can be ordered at TrendSet Winter 2019. TrendSet has a special treat for everyone this time around: Parking at TrendSet Winter 2019 is free of charge.



TrendSet Winter 2019: Where? When? How much does admission cost?



TrendSet – 113th International Trade Fair for Interiors, Inspiration und Lifestyle

from Thursday, 3 January to Saturday, 5 January 2019

at Messe München (Munich Exhibition Center)

in Halls B1 to B4 and C1 to C4.



Opening hours:

Thursday: 9:00am–6:00pm (9:00–18:00 h)

Friday: 9:00am–6:00pm (9:00–18:00 h)

Saturday: 9:00am –5:00pm (9:00–17:00 h)



Prices:

One-Day Ticket: €17.00

Three-Day Ticket: €23.00

