Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank

Tradegate Exchange is a stock exchange specialising in executing orders for private investors. Currently 27 trading participants from Germany, Austria and the United Kingdom are connected. Ca. 16,000 securities (equities, bonds and investment funds) can be traded. Orders are usually executed in full. The advantages for private investors: no transaction fees and free access to real-time stock market prices and various indices - also via app. Tradegate Exchange is a "regulated market within the meaning of MiFID". More information at: www.tradegate.de