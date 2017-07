Südzucker pays EUR 0.45 dividend

On 20 July 2017, shareholders at the annual general meeting of Südzucker AG voted in favor of the supervisory and executive boards' recommendation to pay a dividend of EUR 0.45 (previous year: 0.30) per share. Based on 204.2 million issued shares in circulation, the total dividend dis-tribution will be EUR 91.1 million. Last year the total distribution was EUR 61.3 million.

Südzucker AG

Südzucker, with its sugar, special products, CropEnergies and fruit segments, is one of the lead-ing companies in the food industry. In the traditional sugar business, the group is the world mar-ket leader, with 29 sugar factories and two refineries, extending from France in the west via Bel-gium, Germany and Austria, through to Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Bosnia and Moldova in the east. The special products segment, consisting of the functional ingre-dients for food and animal feed (BENEO), chilled/frozen products (Freiberger), portion packs (Por-tionPack Europe) and starch divisions, is an important growth driver. The CropEnergies segment covers the bioethanol activities in Germany, Belgium, France and the UK. In the fruit segment, the group operates internationally, is the world market leader for fruit preparations and is a leading supplier of fruit juice concentrates in Europe.



In 2016/17, the group employed about 16,900 persons and generated revenues of EUR 6.5 billion.

