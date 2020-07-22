Pressemitteilung BoxID: 808204 (STRABAG Property and Facility Services GmbH)

STRABAG PFS acquires new order from BEOS

Beos AG commissions STRABAG PFS to provide technical facility management services for technology park in Bergisch Gladbach

On 1 July, STRABAG Property and Facility Services GmbH (STRABAG PFS) took over the facility management for a technology park in Bergisch Gladbach owned by BEOS AG. A corresponding service agreement has been concluded with a term of three years. The parties have agreed not to disclose the volume of the contract.



The commission includes technical facility management services such as the maintenance and servicing of all building facilities as well as winter services and vegetation maintenance. The services will be performed largely in-house and with permanent staff on site. The technology park in the Cologne metropolitan region comprises 35 buildings and has a total rental space of 74,600 m². It has office, logistics and production spaces with a diverse tenant and industry mix as well as over 1,500 parking spaces. At the southern end, there is a retail area with a large DIY store. In total, there are currently 140 commercial tenants with around 2,000 employees.



“We are delighted with this new order. We have gained a discerning client in BEOS AG, which expects high-quality services and appreciates our innovative solutions,” says Dirk Brandt, Managing Director of STRABAG PFS.

