Major FM contract: STRABAG PFS wins HypoVereinsbank

STRABAG Property and Facility Services GmbH (STRABAG PFS) has marked another sales success. Starting from 1 April 2019, it will take on technical, infrastructural and commercial facility management for all banking locations of HypoVereinsbank (HVB) in Germany.



The contract was concluded for five and a half years with the start-up phase beginning on 1 October 2018.



This followed from a nationwide invitation to tender as scheduled, in which STRABAG PFS won out against several competitors.

“This is the largest FM contract to be awarded in Germany this year,” says Martin Schenk, Chairman of the Management Board of STRABAG PFS. “HVB is one of Germany’s biggest and most renowned banks. We have known them for a long time, have already successfully managed their buildings for several years up until 2014, and are looking forward to performing high-quality property services for this challenging portfolio again in the future.”



In total, STRABAG PFS will manage more than 500 properties throughout Germany, including the “HVB Tower” in Munich, all administrative buildings including the data centres and all branches of the bank. The gross floor area of the portfolio comes to more than a million square metres.

STRABAG Property and Facility Services GmbH

STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) is a leading provider of property and industrial services with a high level of vertical integration along the value chain for the technical and commercial management of full locations and entire portfolios of industrial and property companies. Its service portfolio comprises property management, technical and infrastructural facility management, construction in existing buildings and, through DIW, specialist services such as industrial maintenance and cleaning.

