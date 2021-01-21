The SPORTFIVE sport business agency has helped LVM Versicherung to get into the LEC, the League of Legends European Championships, as a National Partner. This makes the insurer, with its headquarters in Münster, one of the first German companies to support the German League of Legends European Championship Broadcast. The claim "LVM Versicherung - your Carry!" is intended to comprehensively spotlight the various activations.



LVM Versicherung advances further into eSports. After the partnership with ad hoc gaming, LVM has now decided to enter into a partnership with the LEC and will be a National Partner from 2021. The insurance company expects to particularly reach more young people with this and expand the associated guiding principle of support. The multilateral planned partnership with LEC was arranged by SPORTFIVE and was also activated entirely according to the sport business agency’s 360-degree approach. Under claim LVM Versicherung – Your Carry! Without support, it simply doesn’t work, the partnership with LEC is optimally boosting the strategic orientation of LVM and approaching young people, thereby not only covering the German LoL eSports market nationwide, but also securing the positive spotlight through the European League.



The activation of the rights will be implemented in a variety of ways: In addition to the title of “LEC National Partner”, LVM will receive its own analysis format called LVM Matchweek Analysis within the German broadcast, which focuses on the match day, as well as the match day weekend and gameplay highlight formats. Within this format, an LVM Carry Moment is planned, match-deciding moments/plays that led to the win, such as Teamfights, Jungle Diff, Makro Plays, Objectives etc. The claim, Without support, it doesn’t work, will be used to show scenes in which team mates were helpless without their support or in which supports “carried” their team mates. There will also be interviews with German-speaking LoL greats.



Another activation will be the fan community on the designated www.lvm-esports.de landing page in the form of a live vote. With the vote for LVM Support Play of the Week, the three best Support Plays of the Week will be displayed. The fans can vote for the best play and are thereby automatically entered into competitions for the coveted Riot Points, which can be used to purchase in-game skins. The winning play will then be selected in the next broadcast.



The hero commercial video to kick off the partnership, as well as several mini-clips, which were all produced by SPORTFIVE, can also be seen on the LVM landing page and will be shown via social media and Twitch with a media budget. The contents, as well as the message of the videos, are entirely tailored to the young LoL community. The insurance and service themes are discussed by LoL Champions, as well as features being integrated that are well-known in the community. The point is that you can’t win a game without support. This fact also applies to real life. And this is where LVM Versicherung comes into play, your Carry! The main character is the successful League of Legends Influencer Sola.



“After Tchibo, LVM is now the second German partner who we were successfully able to procure as a National Partner. This is where the integral 360-degree approach of SPORTFIVE fully comes to bear. We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue accompanying LVM as a partner and develop the strategy even further. We still have many plans and hope that we can give the image of the German insurance market a boost through the esports activations of LVM.” | Eike Gyllensvärd, Executive Vice President Global Esports Partnerships, SPORTFIVE



“As a National Partner of LEC, we are stringently developing our commitment in esports. We have already had good experiences through our partnership with ad hoc gaming and learned a lot about the exciting target group. Through the new commitment, we are consistently expanding the carry concept that we have already placed in the target group with the support aspect. In exactly the same way as the support can carry his team mates in League of Legends, our LVM persons of trust can do this in real life with our customers. To support and carry them, metaphorically speaking, piggyback.” | Sebastian Wulff, Teamleiter Lokales Marketing, LVM Versicherung





SPORTFIVE has already been a consulting esports partner of LVM Versicherung since 2019 and from 2021, it will take over all esports activations as the fixed esports agency of LVM Versicherung.



ABOUT LVM VERSICHERUNG



Around 3.5 million customers with 11.9 million contracts trust LVM. With more than EUR 3.6 billion of premium income and capital investments of over EUR 19.5 billion, it is one of the 20 leading primary insurance companies in Germany. The more than 2,300 LVM persons of trust and agency partners with their more than 4,800 employees offer local customer service in the LVM insurance agencies throughout Germany and around 3900 employees in the company headquarters in Münster, as well as in the salaried sales force. The Group of companies has a complete product range for private and commercial customers. Through LVM’s own bank, Augsburger Aktienbank AG, and the LVM cooperation partners, hkk, Wüstenrot Bausparkasse AG nd Federated Investors Inc., it offers other insurance and financial services products. (As of: 31 December 2018) You can find other LVM press releases at www.lvm.de/pressemitteilungen. Please also note our features at www.lvm.de/pressethemen.

