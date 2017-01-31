SIHH 2017 - If skulls are part of the DNA of Speake-Marin for more than 10 years, this is the first time that the Swiss brand combines on a single watch a minute repeater carillon, a tourbillon and an animation of the dial which bring a touch of creativity and eccentricity to these two beautiful and unique pieces.



To remind us that life if precious and every minute counts, nearly ten years ago Speake-Marin decided to place a skull on the dial of the Cabinet des Mystères Collection. This year to continue the tradition the Swiss brand launches two extraordinary watches to celebrate its first participation to the SIHH.



Crazy Skulls tells the story of two souls linked through the death by a heart, visible in-between the two skulls. In this heart beat a tourbillon, a new 60-second tourbillon. Calibre launched by Speake-Marin this year.



This dial hides also a minute repeater. When the slider is activated, the minute repeater carillon begins to ring and a mechanism separates the two skulls to reveal the heart of the watch, the tourbillon.



But true love doesn’t bear separation and the world falls apart! Precisely, the numerals of the 12 fall apart on our dial and transcribe the despair of the two lovers. Then as the time is sounded by the hammers striking the 3 gongs the heart is reunited and the roman numerals are reconstructed to their former glory.



It is no coincidence if Skulls appeared many years ago in the Speake-Marin Collection. From the beginning, Speake-Marin was fascinated with the subject and developed an affinity with the philosophy Memento mori.



Memento mori is a Medieval Latin theory of reflection of mortality. It reminds us that life is short and that you have to appreciate every moment that we have. We have especially to do our best. The lyrics of this mediaeval music of the Catalan Vermell de Montserrat (1399) illustrate perfectly this philosophy:



Life is short, and shortly it will end;



Death comes quickly and respects no one,



Death destroys everything and takes pity on no one.



Crazy skulls intricately etched double skull, grey or black, in aluminium on a squeletonised dial.



The Tourbillon at 6 o’clock features a hand-finished 60-second cage. Turning the tourbillon over, the movement featuring hand-finishing can be fully appreciated through the display back.



The lower tourbillon cage is supported by a striking paddle-shaped bridge offering clear visual access to the surrounding gears below. The bridges and main plate are circular-grained with polished screw heads and polished countersinks.



The two Crazy Skulls are two unique pieces.



MOVEMENT: Calibre SMC01, 60 seconds tourbillon, manual winding movement, minute repeater carillon

INDICATIONS: Central hours and minutes

POWER RESERVE: 72 hours

CASE: Piccadilly shoulders and central in titanium (Grade 5). Bezel and case back in platinum

DIAMETER: 42 mm

WATER RESISTANCE: 3 bar (30 meters)

DIAL: Squeletonised dial with two skulls in aluminium. Roman numerals at 12. Minute repeater with animation of the dial.

HANDS: Speake-Marin style hands in heat-blued steel

STRAP: Alligator. Pin buckle in 18K red gold

LIMITED EDITION: Two unique pieces









