London-based GROUNDED has partnered with SIG to turn its innovative concept idea for a 100% natural range of plant-based protein shakes, aimed at health-conscious mobile consumers, into a commercial reality.



GROUNDED reached out to SIG for support in getting its all-natural plant-based shakes, with cocoa and plant protein, ready for market. As there is almost no start-up company that will be able to invest in its own production plant from the beginning, GROUNDED benefits from the outstanding capabilities in SIG's combiLab as well as the sponsorship of the SIGCUBATOR – SIG’s accelerator program for start-ups with innovative and promising product concepts. Working in close collaboration, SIG took GROUNDED’s initial idea on a ‘consumer-centric’ journey, from testing prototypes in its test centre in Germany, through to a successful launch to market this month.



As part of the process, the perfect packaging solution for the plant-based protein shakes was also found: SIG’s unique carton bottle combidome 500ml. Standing out from the crowd with an eye-catching design for modern, sustainable on-the-go consumption, combidome is mainly made from paperboard from the renewable raw material of wood.



Gabriel Bean, Founder at GROUNDED: “Just one small idea can change an entire industry and we identified a gap in the market for a clean, genuinely natural, plant-based shake – with no compromise on natural ingredients and packaging. We spent 6+ months sourcing the right packaging that aligned with our values, and we found the perfect fit in SIG’s combidome. It’s sustainability story and unique shape makes it the perfect option for our range. Beyond the carton, the team & people at SIG were just as aligned on values, and we couldn’t have found a better partnership with which to launch these products. They supported us all the way, from our first contact with their UK team, through to their exceptional combiLab operation in Germany. We look forward to continuing our partnership here with such professionals in their field.”



GROUNDED and other forward-thinking start-ups benefit from the outstanding capabilities at combiLab, which has three main focuses: conceptual and marketing support; advice and test-fillings in the laboratory and pilot plant areas; and added services such as additional product tests.



Anna Rabanus, Global Category Manager at SIG: “Start-ups such as GROUNDED are increasingly driving industry innovation and value creation, with differentiated product ideas for the mobile generation. We’re keen to identify and engage with them at an early stage to foster successful partnerships and maximize potential. We learn from each other and gain fresh perspective, while our expert team empower start-up businesses to take advantage of the advice and facilities on offer. The likeminded team at GROUNDED shares our vision for delivering food and beverage products that excite and improve people’s lives, in a sustainably packaged way.”



GROUNDED’s innovative 100% natural plant-based protein shakes, packed in combidome 500ml and filled at SIG’s combiLab, were launched online this month at www.grounded.co.uk and world-renowned retailer Selfridges. They will also be launching in Planet Organic in the coming weeks, as well as building out both UK and European distribution points. The partnership with GROUNDED will continue post-launch, as SIG’s extensive global co-packing network will help to define GROUNDED’s future route-to-market.



This innovative partnership leverages the potential of SIG’s Product Innovation and Differentiation platform – a drive to deliver innovative product and packaging solutions that enable businesses to satisfy the ever-changing needs of consumers.

