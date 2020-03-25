Pressemitteilung BoxID: 792144 (SIEMONEIT RACING)

"VADER" sports wheel by Siemoneit Racing.

Elegant 19-inch lightweight wheel sharpens the look of vehicles from the VAG brand world

Siemoneit Racing, the tuning specialist based in Stade in northern Germany, presents its latest technology wheel “VADER”. The alloy wheel, which is specially tailored to the design language and needs of the current VAG fleet, combines modern design with the highest technical standards with its ten futuristic Y-spokes.



With a hub diameter of 57.1 millimetres and the typical VW bolt circle of 5x112mm, it receives the TÜV blessing for a large number of the current group models.



And the “VADER” also convinces on the scales: Due to the production using the flow forming method, this wheel could be significantly minimized in weight compared to a cast wheel and improved in its maximum load capacity. The high-density aluminium wheel size 8 x 19 ET45 only weighs 10,7 kilogrammes.



After the mounting of the one piece alloy wheel, both handling and acceleration are improved as well as the behaviour of the vehicle under braking due to the reduction of unsprung masses.



As further variants, Siemoneit Racing also offers the VADER design as a classic forged wheel in the dimensions 17-24" in all bolt circles and offsets as a custom-made product.



The flow forming wheel “VADER” is available in the dimensions 8 x 19" and in the colours gun metal, piano black and arctic silver at a price from € 319 including VAT.



Key facts:



Name: VADER

Area of application: suitable for a large number of vehicles from the VAG fleet

Material: High-density aluminium produced in the flow forming process

Weight: 10,7 kilogrammes

Dimension: 8x19 ET45

Bolt circle: 5x112 millimetres

Hub diameter: 57.1 millimetres

Standard colours: Gun metal, arctic silver, piano black



Price: € 319.00 including VAT

