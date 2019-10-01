Pressemitteilung BoxID: 769661 (Siemens AG)

Siemens Real Estate expands into the market



Corporate real estate management now also for external customers

Renting, development and consulting in focus

Intelligent real estate in close cooperation with other Siemens units





Siemens Real Estate (SRE) has been managing Siemens' real estate portfolio for more than 20 years and, as a versatile and future-oriented corporate real estate manager, has repeatedly adapted to the challenges of the market. Effective immediately, SRE will make the expertise it has acquired available to external clients for the first time. Companies that do not yet have their own professional real estate management will thus have access to SRE's knowledge and experience in the three product groups of consulting, renting and real estate and location development.



"The real estate market for industrial companies is facing one of the biggest structural changes in its history as a result of the major issue of Industry 4.0. In the coming years alone, about half of all industrially used areas will either be newly developed or economically restructured," explains SRE CEO Zsolt Sluitner. "This also creates an immense need for professional support in this process. And this is exactly where our expertise comes in."



For many years, SRE has had extensive experience in all areas of successful operational real estate management. For Siemens, SRE is currently responsible for a real estate portfolio of around 11 million square meters of space at over 1,700 locations worldwide. SRE is currently developing two major projects in Germany alone for over 1 billion euros: Siemensstadt 2.0 in Berlin and the Siemens Campus Erlangen. The focus here is on the conversion of an existing location, some of which is determined by production areas, into a future-oriented working environment.



With immediate effect, SRE will support its external customers in three areas: In the renting of space, including the further development of "Siemens Technoparks," in which space can be rented including individually retrievable services; in the development or conversion of our own, existing and new industrial sites; and finally, by consulting on the existing real estate portfolio of a respective company in the environment of changing company structures and working environments.



"Thanks to our many years of experience in corporate real estate management, we specialize in involving all stakeholders in companies and accompanying change processes," says Sluitner. "We have the inside view of two worlds: the real estate market and companies.”



Moreover, existing innovative technologies from Siemens enable customers to further enhance the potential of their real estate and space to create value. For example, by digitalizing buildings and creating digital twins. The data obtained can be used for intelligent energy management, predictive maintenance, other location-based services or to increase building security. SRE is working closely with Siemens Smart Infrastructure and Siemens MindSphere to make buildings and locations fit for the digital real estate future.



Further information on SRE's products for external customers can also be found on the newly-launched homepage at: www.siemens.com/realestate

