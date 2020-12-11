The transport sector is crucial for achieving the EU climate targets. “In the short to medium term, rail is the only transport mode that can significantly reduce GHG emissions of the sector,” says Sebastian Ruckes, Executive Director of the recently founded non-profit organization shift2030. Their mission: "According to our motto 'Time for Action(s)’, we want to demonstrate how the competitiveness of rail freight can be improved and which innovations are to be introduced very soon. In doing so, we want to involve shippers and the transport industry”.



shift2030 also points out hurdles and restrictions that need to be overcome to shift more freight from road to rail. “Whilst other sectors did improve over the past 20 years, the EU transport sector failed in reducing GHG emissions. Shippers and the transport industry must do major efforts in order to achieve the demanding EU climate targets for 2030. Rail can play an essential role in this respect,“ emphasizes Sebastian Ruckes.



shift2030 brings together all parties who are willing to work on a modal shift. A remarkable group of supporters has already committed to this idea, e.g. the innovative container and swap-body producer Wecon, Logistics-Tech start-up Rail-Flow as well as IoT specialist Nexxiot. This network is about to grow. “We want to invite all stakeholder who work for a modal shift from road to rail in order to achieve the climate targets for the transport sector by 2030,” says Sebastian Ruckes.



Thus, it is no coincidence that the official start of shift2030 has been scheduled for the 9th of December, the day when the EU commission did release its strategy for sustainable and smart mobility for 2030.



About Actions



Actions are precise measures and activities in real-live (e.g. pilots, field tests) which show the potential of rail freight. Actions also point out what is missing and currently hinders to shift more goods from road to rai, and how to overcome this. Industry partner are always involved to verify the feasibility and market need of actions.

