Pressemitteilung BoxID: 806608 (Sauber Motorsport AG)

Sauber Group and Creightivist successfully complete the #GarageTime project to support Save the Children

With the first race after the end of the lockdown taking place in Spielberg, Austria, last weekend, the Sauber Group of Companies and online vendor Creightivist have successfully brought to an end the #GarageTime fundraising campaign in support of child rights organization Save the Children.



The campaign, launched at the beginning of May when the world of Formula One was under lockdown, enjoyed prominent support: in addition to team principal Frédéric Vasseur, drivers Kimi Raikkönen, Antonio Giovinazzi, Robert Kubica and Tatiana Calderón, and the entire Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team, numerous celebrities, artists and Formula 1 fans joined the #GarageTime initiative and posted their individual calls for support for the campaign on their respective social media accounts.



The initiative saw the creation of a range of exclusive customized T-shirts and sweatshirts, featuring the new #GarageTime logo, fifteen retro and current team motifs and the key visual of the campaign, the Sauber House by graphic artist Juan Alcalà. All items could be purchased on the website www.creightivist.com.



100% of the proceeds from the sales will go to the child rights organization Save the Children, which has been helping the most deprived children all over the world for over 100 years and is increasingly dependent on support, especially in times of pandemic.



Frédéric Vasseur, CEO of the Sauber Group: "The success of the #GarageTime campaign was only made possible by the support of the entire Formula 1 community. On behalf of the Sauber Group, I would like to thank everyone for their great support. The great response is not only a sign of our fans' loyalty, but also proof of the solidarity that defines us as a team, which makes me proud.”



Kimi Räikkönen, racing driver Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN: "Too many children have no one to speak for them. We must help the most vulnerable, especially in times like these, and our fans stepped up to help. I say thank you to all of you."



Lea Bachmann, Director Philanthropy of Save the Children Switzerland: "We are extremely thankful for the great support of the Sauber Group and Creightivist with the amazing 2020 GarageTime campaign. Especially during this global Covid-19 pandemic, millions of already marginalized children and families are being hit particularly hard by the short- and long-term consequences and need our ongoing support more than ever."



The 2020 GarageTime Campaign will now come to an end with the continuation of the F1 season. Due to its success with the fans, the Sauber Group is planning a new run of the popular Limited Editions for the next #GarageTime with new motifs as well as a new logo.



The team also produced a short video to thank all those who participated in the campaign - the video is available here.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (