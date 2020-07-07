Pressemitteilung BoxID: 806407 (Sauber Motorsport AG)

Robert Kubica back in the car for FP1 in Styria

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN reserve driver, Robert Kubica, will make his return to the car as he takes the C39 on for the first practice session at next weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix.



The Pole, who completed two successful mornings of running in the team’s 2020 contender during winter testing in Barcelona, will take part in the session in lieu of Antonio Giovinazzi, with the Italian driver returning to the car for FP2 and the remainder of the weekend.



Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN reserve driver: “I am looking forward to returning to action this weekend, especially after the long break the whole world of motorsport had to observe. My objective, as always, is to provide as much data as possible for our engineers and to give them my feedback from within the cockpit. This weekend will be quite a new experience for everyone, racing in the same venue we were on just a few days ago, so it will be a matter of refining all the data we collected over the course of the Austrian Grand Prix and testing the adjustments we want to make to the cars.”



Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: “I am looking forward to seeing Robert in the car on Friday. A driver with his experience always comes up with valuable feedback and he’ll be able to help us continue learning about our car. Robert was with the team last weekend, of course, and so he is fully aware of everything that was discussed in the engineering meetings and during each session: it’ll be a chance for him to experience the car by himself and, armed with that knowledge, help us progress further.”

