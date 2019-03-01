Pressemitteilung BoxID: 741990 (Sauber Motorsport AG)
Alfa Romeo Racing continues collaboration with Tatiana Calderón as Test Driver in 2019
(lifePR) (Hinwil, 01.03.19) Alfa Romeo Racing is delighted to announce that the team will continue the collaboration with Tatiana Calderón as Test Driver in 2019.
After making her debut behind the wheel of a Formula One car in Mexico City in 2018, the Colombian driver completed another two full days of testing at Fiorano Circuit a few weeks later. Tatiana impressed the team with her dedication and will continue developing her skills by putting in some more mileage in the cockpit of a Formula One car in 2019.
Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:
“We are pleased to announce that we will continue our collaboration with Tatiana Calderón as Test Driver. The team is impressed by Tatiana’s commitment, persistence and skill. She delivered a good performance when she was given the opportunity to drive a Formula One car for the first time last season and has proven to be a valuable member of our team. Together, we will work on further developing Tatiana’s skills as a driver and the Alfa Romeo Racing project.”
Tatiana Calderón, Test Driver Alfa Romeo Racing:
“I’m extremely happy to continue as Test Driver for Alfa Romeo Racing this year, they’ve done a fantastic job from one year to the other and it’s always a privilege to work alongside such experienced people. They gave me my first opportunity to drive a Formula One car and I love being part of the team. Hopefully we can achieve great things together in the near future. I want to thank Frédéric Vasseur and Alfa Romeo Racing for believing in me and continuing this journey together.”

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three entities - Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula One team - Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing - and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full- and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of over 450 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.
Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2019 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing.
