Alfa Romeo Racing continues collaboration with Tatiana Calderón as Test Driver in 2019

01.03.19

Alfa Romeo Racing is delighted to announce that the team will continue the collaboration with Tatiana Calderón as Test Driver in 2019.



After making her debut behind the wheel of a Formula One car in Mexico City in 2018, the Colombian driver completed another two full days of testing at Fiorano Circuit a few weeks later. Tatiana impressed the team with her dedication and will continue developing her skills by putting in some more mileage in the cockpit of a Formula One car in 2019.



Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

“We are pleased to announce that we will continue our collaboration with Tatiana Calderón as Test Driver. The team is impressed by Tatiana’s commitment, persistence and skill. She delivered a good performance when she was given the opportunity to drive a Formula One car for the first time last season and has proven to be a valuable member of our team. Together, we will work on further developing Tatiana’s skills as a driver and the Alfa Romeo Racing project.”



Tatiana Calderón, Test Driver Alfa Romeo Racing:

“I’m extremely happy to continue as Test Driver for Alfa Romeo Racing this year, they’ve done a fantastic job from one year to the other and it’s always a privilege to work alongside such experienced people. They gave me my first opportunity to drive a Formula One car and I love being part of the team. Hopefully we can achieve great things together in the near future. I want to thank Frédéric Vasseur and Alfa Romeo Racing for believing in me and continuing this journey together.”

